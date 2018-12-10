MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 10, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GREATER THAN 10 GRAMS: On 12/1/2018 at 6:09 pm, Trooper Marsch stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Dowell Rd. in Dowell for traffic violations. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 53 grams of marijuana. The driver,, was arrested, taken to MSP Barrack U in Prince Frederick for processing and was released to a parent.RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, BURGLARY AND THEFT: On 12/2/2018 at 2:39 am, Trooper First Class Matthews received an alert from the fixed License Plate Reader of a stolen vehicle going south on Rt. 4. TFC Matthews conducted a traffic stop on Rt. 4 at Robshire Manor Rd. in Huntingtown. The subjects inside the vehicle were found to have numerous charges to include burglary, theft, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.were transported to the MSP Barrack U in Prince Frederick for processing. Turner and Carter were incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. The juvenile was charged on a Criminal Charging Document and was released to a parent.UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 12/6/2018 at 12:18 am, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to the 6000 block of Stephen Reid Road in Huntingtown for a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim reported her son,, had removed a lockbox from the bedroom and had taken her 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS and left the residence. He did not have permission to take the vehicle. Other contents of the lockbox, currency, house keys, credit card were also taken. An Arrest Warrant has been applied for with the District Court Commissioners Office. Investigation continues.Rachelle Bynum, 39, of Bladensburg, arrested on 11/23/2018 @ 12:38 am by TFC P. KaitzChristopher Taylor, 28, of Temple Hills, arrested on 11/25/2018 @ 10:59 pm by TFC S. MatthewsAaron D. Morgan, 48, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/27/2018 @ 04:15 am by TFC J. PalumboRichard Bearor, 29, of Lusby, arrested on 12/01/2018 @ 12:25 am by TPR. K. StullKyle W. Young, 29, of St. Leonard, arrested on 12/08/2018 @ 1237 am by TFC K. RobinsonBryana I Easterling, 27, of Capitol Heights, arrested on 12/08/2018 @ 0514 am by TPR. A. Fraser