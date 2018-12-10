Local Singer Selected to Perform at Sydney Opera House

Mickey Cashman has been selected from a pool of over 12,000 global applicants to represent the 80 finalists in the Young Adult Honors Choir. (Submitted photo)
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. (December 10, 2018)—Chesapeake Beach resident, Mickey Cashman has been selected from a pool of over 12,000 global applicants to represent the 80 finalists in the Young Adult Honors Choir. He will perform at the Sydney Opera House in August with the Young Adult Honors Choir. Participation in one of the Young Adult Honors Performance Series Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated 18-25 year old vocalists from across the world.
Earlier this year, Mickey auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in Mickey's application and audition recording. Mickey will join other performers from 29 United States, several provinces of Canada, and Australia for a special performance at world-famous Sydney Opera House, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
According to Regyna Curtis, Program Director, "Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing. We process thousands of nominations annually, selecting only the most talented performers. Working with these conductors and performing at Sydney Opera House is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget".
Mickey has studied music for 5 years, having performed in several choral groups while at Northern High School (Owings, MD). He continued his studies at the Jarrett Studio of Vocal Arts (St. Leonard, MD) and was awarded a $49,000 annual scholarship from New England Conservatory (Boston, MA), where he is continuing his studies with a major in vocal performance and composition, as well as being a member of several of their vocal programs.
To raise money for this once in a lifetime opportunity, Mickey will perform in concert at Mt Harmony United Methodist Church in Owings, MD on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and Mickey is asking for donations of whatever is affordable as he feels that experiencing the gift of music should be available to all and he is thankful for any contribution he receives to help him take this journey. Please R.S.V.P. to 443-714-4639 by Thursday, December 27. Light refreshments will be available at the performance.
Finalists will come together in Sydney for six days in July-August. They will have the opportunity to learn from a world-renowned conductor, work with other Finalists, and get a taste of Sydney. The Honors Choral Performance will take place Sunday, August 4, 2019, and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased beginning 60 days prior to the performance through the Sydney Opera House box office.
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual young performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue, Sydney Opera House. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation's leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.