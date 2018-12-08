MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

Cul Priest Lamont Jones is an escaped fugitive and was recently seen in St. Mary's County. Left: 2014 DOC Photo. Right: 11/10/2018 Photo from Virginia Gas Station.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 08, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.INMATE WANTED AFTER ESCAPING PRISON: On December 1, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tpr. Posch responded to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road, Callaway, MD for a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported the vehicle, a blue and tan Chevrolet 1500 Z71 bearing VA registration, had been parked in the woods behind the campground for approximately six days. A check with Virginia revealed the vehicle was reported stolen thru Brunswick Virginia Sheriff's Office.Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen by an escaped fugitive, Cul Priest Lamont Jones, (B/M, 45 years old, 6'0", 180lbs), from Hoke County Correction Facility in North Carolina. A search of the area was conducted, but Mr. Jones was not located. Based on information from North Carolina Highway Patrol and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. Mr. Jones' prior convictions include Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Murder, Breaking and Entering, and Theft of a firearm. Mr. Jones should not be confronted if located. Mr. Jones could still be in the area. If seen, please call 911. (18-MSP-052243)DUI/SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY/THEFT/CDS/WARRANT: On December 2, TFC J. Mulhearn responded to Farmkey Lane, Hollywood, MD for a possible burglary. Burglary was later determined to be unfounded after speaking with the home owners. The suspect vehicle was located stuck in the mud just off of Farm Key Lane. The suspect/driver, George Dale Scruggs (26), was located a short distance away and showed several signs of impairment. Scruggs was arrested for DUI. Suspected CDS (Suboxone) was located in the vehicle and claimed by Scruggs. Pamela Roseann Lee Miller (28) was a passenger in the vehicle. Several stolen items were located in the vehicle that belonged to Walmart and both Miller and Scruggs admitted to stealing the items from Walmart. The items were returned to Walmart. Miller will be charged on an application with Theft. Scruggs also had a warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. (18-MSP-052476)WARRANT SWEEP: On November 29, ten Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and two Troopers from C.I.S conducted a warrant sweep throughout St. Mary's County. During the initiative, Troopers attempted 38 warrant services resulting in the apprehension of 8 wanted subjects (* listed below under Warrant Service Arrests). A suspicious vehicle was also located resulting in a probable cause search. During the probable cause search, Marijuana less than 10 grams was recovered. The driver was charged on a civil citation and released from the scene.Momayezi, Palsa Bozorgmand; 30, of Elkridge, arrested on 11/29/2018 by Tpr M. WhitmanWithrow, Christopher Ray; 27, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/29/2018 by Tpr T. HowardCheney, Marcus Andrew; 26, of Hughesville, arrested on 12/1/2018 by Tfc M. ManningCrowe, Mark Eric; 28, of White Plains, arrested on 12/1/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiScruggs, George Dale; 26, of Lusby, arrested on 12/2/2018 by Tfc J. MulhearnGray, Kellie Janee; 28, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/27/2018 by Tpr T. HowardBrown, Tameka Renne; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/28/2018 by Tpr T. HowardRussell, James Michael; 34, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/28/2018 by Tpr T. HowardRobinson, Keyonte Tarez; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tpr R. KaszubskiJustice, Deborah Leah; 59, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/29/2018* by M/Tpr J. PrestonTourville, Mandy Sue; 43, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tfc J. MulhearnNelson, Heather Michelle; 40, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tfc M. ManningMessick, Tyler Allen; 26, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tfc M. ManningProctor, James Craig; 31, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tpr K. BauerDexter, Annie Dolores; 19, of Avenue, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tfc J. MulhearnNorris, Donald Wayne; 31, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/29/2018* by Tfc M. JohnsonWashabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 31, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/30/2018 by Tpr T. HowardBennsky, David Scott; 33, of Piney Point, arrested on 11/30/2018 by Tfc A. OylerScruggs, George Dale; 26, of Lusby, arrested on 12/3/2018 by Tfc J. MulhearnAdams, Kevin Maurice; 45, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/4/2018 by M/Tpr E. Evans