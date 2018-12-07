Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON (December 07, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.
The Navy is awarding 1,870 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts (MACs) to businesses in multiple locations across 46 of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Guam for future competition of support service requirements to be solicited by Department of the Navy activities under the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) multiple-award contract vehicle. All work under the contracts will fall under two categories (engineering support services and program management support services), which are further divided into 23 functional areas. The government estimates approximately $5,000,000,000 of services will be procured per year via orders issued under the SeaPort-NxG multiple award contracts. These awards contain provisions to set aside requirements for small businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, 8(a) business development program participants, woman-owned small businesses and historically-underutilized business-zoned small businesses. Under these multiple-award contracts, each contractor will be provided a fair opportunity to nationally compete for individual task orders. The MACs have a five-year base period of performance with an additional five-year ordering period option. No contract funds will be obligated on the basic MAC awards. Contract funds will be obligated at time of task order award. Multiple funding types may be used. The funding for task orders to be issued under these contracts will come from a variety of sources and will be consistent with the purpose for which the funds were appropriated. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 1,894 offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia is the contracting activity (N00178-18-R-7000). NOTE: For a list of contractors receiving awards please visit: www.navsea.navy.mil/...pdf
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $20,987,258 for firm-fixed-price modification P00002 to a previously issued order (N0001918F2334) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This order provides for the installation of aerial refueling retrofit kits on four E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida, and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,987,258 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded $10,526,671 for modification P00002 to delivery order N0001918F0520 previously placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option to provide calendar year 2019 Harpoon/SLAM-ER integrated logistics and engineering support services for Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (91.84 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (5.47 percent); Yorktown, Virginia (2.64 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (0.05 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and FMS funds in the amount of $10,526,671 will be obligated at time of award, $2,530,961 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($2,530,961; 24 percent); and FMS ($7,995,710; 76 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 29, 2018)
Rockwell Collins Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded $10,815,536 for modification P00002 to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0042118F0891) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-17-G-0003). This delivery order provides fiscal 2019 funding for the Modern Transmission Security and Tactical Secure Voice Suite B, Cryptographic Equipment Application integration for the ARC-210 RT-1939A(C), RT-1990A(C) and RT-2036(C) radios in support of multiple aircraft platforms. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,815,536 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
