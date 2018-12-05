St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

FDR Boulevard Extension Opens to Traffic December 5
The FDR Boulevard extension (0.72 mile), between Frist Colony Boulevard and the roundabout at Old Rolling Road, is scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday, December 5.
The left southbound lane on FDR Boulevard, approaching First Colony Boulevard, will become a "Left Turn Only" lane for motorists heading to the First Colony Shopping Center. The right lane will be a through lane for motorists continuing toward Old Rolling Road.
The right northbound lane of FDR Boulevard, approaching First Colony Boulevard, will be a "Right Turn Only" lane for motorists heading to the First Colony Shopping Center while the left lane will be a through lane for motorists heading toward the intersection with St, Andrews Church Road (MD 4).
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 11, at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of this section of roadway. A temporary road closure will occur, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the ceremony. Motorists are asked to follow the directions of temporary traffic control devices and personnel located at the FDR Boulevard / First Colony Boulevard intersection.
Citizens with questions about the change in traffic pattern and the roadway extension can contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3525.
Long-Term Care Seminar to be Held December 6
Citizens are invited to enjoy a day of professional exploration and discussion regarding individuals with long-term care and behavioral health needs.
The St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services and Maryland Coalition on Mental Health and Aging are proud to offer a seminar for professionals and individuals working with the long-term care population.
The seminar will be held Thursday, December 6, from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, 44219 Airport Road in California, MD. The cost is $25 per person, which includes a continental breakfast and luncheon.
The theme of this event is: Identifying Issues and Bridging Gaps: Supporting Individuals with Long-Term Care Needs & Behavioral Health Challenges.
Presenters will include:
Stevanne Ellis, Maryland Long-Term Care Ombudsman: Best Practices, Regulations & Rights regarding Hospital, Assisted Living and Nursing Home Transitions
Petula Phillander, Southern Region Older Adult Behavioral Health PASRR Specialist: Behavioral Health Resources, the Pre-Admission Screen & Resident Review Process
Kim Burton, Director of Older Adult Programs, Mental Health Association of Maryland: Challenges and opportunities to improve late life Behavioral Health disorders
Karin Lakin, CDP, CADDCT, Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community: Behavioral and Psychiatric symptoms of Dementia & Long-Term Care challenges
To register, please contact Jenny Beyer, MAP Coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057, or email Jennette.Beyer@stmarysmd.com
Please make checks made payable to the Department of Aging & Human Services.
St. Mary's County Museums to Hold Holiday Events and Special Exhibits in December
The St. Mary's County Museum Division, which operates the St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, presents month-long exhibits and family events during the holiday season at each historic site. The museums will come alive with special holiday exhibits sure to delight children and adults alike.
St. Clement's Island Museum hosts its annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit, daily, from December 1, 2018 to January 6, 2019, from 12–4 p.m. Families can enjoy an exhibit of unique antique and collectible dolls, trains and toys at this festive holiday display. Years ago, people depended on books, letters and newspapers for information and entertainment. This year's doll and train collections will be accompanied by documents or books which highlight aspects of St. Mary's County's past. Recapture or share your youth by running the model trains. Complete your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Admission for this exhibit is $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for seniors and military, $1.50 for Children. Kids 5 and under are free.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents the "Reading Lights the Way" Piney Point Lighthouse Holiday Exhibit, daily, from November 25, 2018 to January 6, 2019. Hours will be 12–4 p.m. Visitors will experience a holiday display inside the museum and lighthouse keeper's quarters. This year's theme is "Reading Lights the Way," where visitors can view Lighthouse Digest cover exhibit, Flying Santa exhibit, a number of exhibits on children's holiday stories, lighthouse library boxes and more. Admission is $7.00 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students and military. Children 5 and under are free.
To kick off the holiday season at each site, the museums will hold special holiday open houses which will include lots of family fun. At the St. Clement's Island Museum Holiday Open House, scheduled for Sunday, December 2, from 12–4 p.m. visitors can enjoy free admission, children's activities, refreshments, games and face painting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum from 12–2 p.m. Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement's Island, will talk about his property. The COSMIC Flute Orchestra will perform from 2:30–3:30 p.m. Get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store.
At the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Holiday Open House, slated for Sunday, November 25, from 12–4 p.m. visitors can enjoy children's activities and crafts, see Buddy the Elf read children's holiday stories, enjoy refreshments and enter to win and boys and girls bikes in our raffle. It is also Museum Store Sunday, so get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store with 25% off all books in the gift shop!
For more information regarding the St. Mary's County Museum Division, hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary's County Museum Division's Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.
2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Review
Overall, the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season featured above normal activity. Fifteen named storms formed, of which eight became hurricanes and two became major hurricanes—category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. This compares to the long-term average of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. There was also one tropical depression which did not reach tropical-storm strength.
In terms of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), which measures the combined strength and duration of tropical storms and hurricanes, activity in the Atlantic basin in 2018 was also above normal. In addition, 7 systems were subtropical at some point in their lifetime this season, which eclipses the previous record of 5 in 1969. The Atlantic Tropical Weather Summary is at www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/MIATWSAT.shtml