Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 01, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00050 to a previously awarded firm-fixed price, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-15-C-0120) to exercise the third option year for logistics support services on the E-6B aircraft. This contract provides for maintaining and supporting the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft, support equipment, aircraft weapon system parts, associated support sites, and supporting organizations. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (70 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Bellevue, Nebraska (10 percent), and Fairfield, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $51,582,789 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value offor the refurbishment, modification, and delivery of four SH-60F aircraft for the government of Spain under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $6,035,232 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0022)., is awarded anmodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0129). This modification exercises the ordering period for the first option year and provides for emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering activities to include programmatic and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system's ability to meet future operational requirements, investigating cost and weight reduction program options, and conducting modeling and simulation activities. Additional assessments may include such efforts as analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability, and air system design and configuration. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019F2589 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for production engineering support for the installation and integration of systems required to initiate, evaluate, and integrate modifications to F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for continued system effectiveness and product assurance for aircraft testing. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (82 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (18 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,927,965 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0042118F0121) previously issued against basic ordering agreement FA8122-14-G-0001. This modification provides for supplies and services required to complete Engineering Change Proposal G414-A-18, "F414-GE-400 spraybar B-nut rework" for the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft, including main short and ignition spraybars and bolts. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,422,109 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0010). This modification provides for performance based logistics sustainment in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the U.S Navy; U.S Air Force; U.S. Marine Corps; Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. This modification provides for maintenance of support equipment; common program activities; unique and common base recurring sustainment; repair of repairable; field service representatives; common replenishment spares; conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F135 unique maintenance services, and short take-off and landing F135 unique services. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (73 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18 percent); Camari, Italy (3 percent); Eglin Air Force Base (AFB), Florida (2 percent); Edwards AFB, California (1 percent); Hill AFB, Utah (1 percent); Luke AFB, Arizona (1 percent); and Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, South Carolina (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy), Non-U.S. DOD participants and FMS funds in the amount of $399,778,883 are being obligated on this award, $277,624,046, of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. Air Force ($142,300,541; 36 percent); U.S. Marine Corps ($109,353,811; 27 percent); U.S. Navy ($25,969,694; 6 percent); non-U.S. DOD participants ($90,987,493; 23 percent); and FMS customers ($31,167,344; 8 percent) under the FMS Program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0001). This modification increases the ceiling of the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract and provides for service life modifications on the F/A-18E/F fleet that will extend the operational service life of the F/A-18E/F fleet from 6,000 flight hours to 9,000 flight hours. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,838,779 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.