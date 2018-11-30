MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(November 30, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT: On October 24, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Tpr. E. Ruggles responded to Kohl's Department Store, Lexington Park, for a reported theft. Upon arrival, Tpr. Ruggles made contact with the Loss Prevention Officer and information revealed that two females, identified as Crystal Lynn Magtutu (31 of Port Republic) and Tonya Lynn Sombkte (28 of Port Republic), were in possession of approximately $168.00 of merchandise that they took from the store without paying. Both women were issued a Notice not to Trespass and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where they were charged with Theft Less than $100; and Theft $100 To Under $1500. (18-MSP-045906)THEFT: On October 29, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Tpr J. Powis responded to Belk Department Store, California, for a reported theft. Upon arrival, Tpr Powis made contact with a store employee who advised an unknown white male, approximately 5'10" with short brown hair and a thin goatee had stolen a leather jacket and fled the store on foot. (18-MSP-046681).DISORDERLY CONDUCT/RESISTING ARREST: On October 30, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tfc J. Mulhearn conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area. The driver, identified as Chester Leroy Young (53 of Leonardtown) was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and became verbally and physically aggressive towards Tfc Mulhearn. In an attempt to place Mr. Young under arrest for Disorderly Conduct, he began to resist being handcuffed. Mr. Young finally complied with Tfc Mulhearn's commands and was transported to St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Comply with a Lawful Order.CDS/RESISTING ARREST/ASSAULT: On November 1, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Tfc B. DiToto conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as Erica Katherine Dayton (27 of Lexington Park) and a small child in the rear seat. While speaking with the driver, TFC B. DiToto detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Ms. Dayton became uncompliant and as a result she was placed under arrest. While being handcuffed, Ms. Dayton began to actively resist any attempts to be restrained. TFC B. DiToto and TFC J. Rutkoski were able to secure Ms. Dayton and the search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. Ms. Dayton was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Civil Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 grams. (18-MSP-047137)CDS: On November 9, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Tpr. J. Powis responded to WaWa located in Mechanicsville for a reported wanted person. Upon arrival, contact was made with the passenger of the vehicle, who identified herself as Tammy Lou Buckler. However, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy Seyfried was on the scene and positively identified her as Christina Suzanne Buckler (41 of Mechanicsville) and an open warrant for her arrest was confirmed. A search incident to the arrest, revealed a Maryland Driver's license which also positively identified Ms. Buckler, along with drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mark Allen Nalborczyk (30 of Waldorf) was searched and as a result CDS-Not Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Mr. Nalborczyk and Ms. Buckler were both transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where they were both charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS-Paraphernalia. Ms. Buckler was additionally charged with Identity Theft to Avoid Prosecution for the false name she provided. (18-MSP-048669)CDS: On October 19, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Tpr T. Howard conducted a traffic stop in the California area. Upon contact with the operator, identified Gohar Tarek Shaaban (25 of Callaway), a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A probable cause search revealed suspected cocaine and marijuana. Mr. Shaaban was issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS Marijuana Less than 10 grams. He placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana. (18-MSP-044942)CIVILIAN RESPONSE TO AN ACTIVE SHOOTER EVENT (CRASE): On November 16, First Sergeant Laney and Sergeant Murphy had the pleasure to teach Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event (CRASE) to the Georgia Tech Research Institute personnel located in Lexington Park. The CRASE training stresses the use of the "Avoid~Deny~Defend" model which gives citizens a three-step plan for survival to help them be better prepared in the event of an active shooter event. First Sergeant Laney and Sergeant Murphy would like to thank GTRI for allowing them to come and share their CRASE knowledge. If you are interested in having the CRASE Training for your staff, school, community, please contact First Sergeant Laney at 301-475-8955.OPEN WARRANTS: On November 19, Tfc M. Johnson responded to a simulcast for an accident in Lexington Park. Upon arrival the operator gave a false name and was later determined to be wanted by four agencies in Southern Maryland under his real name, identified as Justin Garrett McLean (32 of North Carolina). All active warrants were served and he was transported to St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. (18-MSP-050315)MARIJUANA: On Nov. 23 Master Trooper J. Preston conducted a traffic stop on Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Adam Sparks (23 of Hollywood), a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A probable cause search revealed 15.8 grams of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Sparks was placed under arrest and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing and then released on a criminal citation.DUI: On Nov. 26 TFC A. Oyler was assisting SMCSO with a fatal accident on Rt. 5 N/O Fairgrounds Road. While the road was blocked due to reconstruction, a subject drove through the fatal accident scene. TFC Oyler conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of alcohol was detected. The driver, identified as Ann Marie Owens (42 of Lexington Park) was uncooperative during standardized field sobriety testing and she refused a breath test to determine her alcohol content. She also had three prior DUI arrests. Ms. Owens was transported to St. Mary's County Detention & Rehabilitation Center and charged with Driving Under the Influence.THANKSGIVING PATROLS: During the Thanksgiving Holiday (11/21/2018-11/25/2018) troopers from the MSP Leonardtown Barrack conducted numerous traffic and criminal initiatives to make our community and roadways safer. The troopers conducted a total of 617 traffic stops, resulting in 364 citations, 438 warnings and 77 safety equipment repairs orders being issued. These efforts additionally resulted in 14 intoxicated drivers being removed from our highways and 10 drug arrests. The drug arrests led to the recovery of approximately $4,500.00 and over 280 grams of marijuana. One of the arrest led to the apprehension of David Leroy Harvey, Jr., who was wanted by Charles County Sheriff's Office for armed robbery.WARRANT SWEEP: On Thursday, November 29, troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack conducted a warrant sweep throughout St. Mary's County. During the initiative, Troopers attempted to locate numerous subjects who have outstanding warrants for his/her arrest. The initiative led to the apprehension of 8 subjects. In addition to the arrests, a small quantity of Marijuana was seized. Citizens are urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack with any information related to criminal activity and/or wanted subject(s).Zahorchak, Jake Thomas; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/23/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoChase, Vaughn Jerome; 51, of Upper Marlboro arrested on 10/26/2018 Tfc OpirhoryMyett, Carlton Overton; 45, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/26/2018 Tpr BauerClark, Terri Lynn; 62, of Compton, arrested on 10/26/2018 Tpr BauerFrancis, Garnetta Lynn; 54, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/27/2018 Tpr WhitmanFinnell, Lee Alfred; 34, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/28/2018 Tfc OpirhoryHindle, Ashlie Brooke; 35, of California, arrested on 10/29/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryAmaya Montoya, Josue; 22, of District Heights, arrested on 11/2/2018 Tpr K. BauerChewning, Kenneth Ray; 30, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/2/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnShifflett, Anthony William; 33, of Spotsylvania, VA arrested on 11/3/2018 Tpr E. RugglesPickeral, Larry Michael; 36, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/3/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnHopson, Georgia Ann; 48, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/4/2018 Tfc J. RutkoskiWalton, Thomas Henry 3rd; 29, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/4/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanMistretta, Anthony Stephen; 27, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/4/2018 Tpr R. KaszubskiHardy, Christopher Lamar; 33, of California, arrested on 11/7/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnDominiak, Mark John; 20, of Dameron, arrested on 11/7/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoGehrig, Bradly John; 56, of California, arrested on 11/8/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoPixley, Jackie; 53, of La Plata, arrested on 11/9/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoFenwick, Douglas Ray; 34, of Woodbridge, VA arrested on 11/10/2018 Tpr T. HowardMckendie, Collin Richard; 22, of Clements, arrested on 11/10/2018 Tfc J. RutkoskiTeague, Paige Elizabeth; 30, of Lusby, arrested on 11/10/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnHinson, Leondous Keith; 39, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/11/2018 Tpr J. PowisTempleton, Jeffrey Samuel; 25, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/11/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnDyson, Kevin Darnell; 51, of Park Hall, arrested on 11/11/2018 Tpr T. HowardRicker, Zackery Taylor; 23, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/12/2018 Tpr E. RugglesVaughan, Sadiyah Mon'e; 21, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/15/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnBallew, Darren Ray; 26, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/15/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoNolan, Jamar Joseph; 37, of California, arrested on 11/16/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnBarrick, Skyler Marie; 21, of Lexington Park arrested on 11/17/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoBarnes Jr., James Cornell; 43, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/17/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnBell, Anna Marie; 48, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/17/2018 M/Tpr E. EvansPeeling, Joshua Edward; 30, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/17/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnWood, Aaron Michael; 19, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/18/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnMyres, Sarina Ann; 28, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/18/2018 Tpr E. RugglesCharles, Ivan; 34, of Lusby, arrested on 11/18/2018 Tfc M. ManningDyson, Hillary Lynn; 25, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/18/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoBrooks, Shaquille G.; 25, of Lothian, arrested on 11/20/2018 Tpr A. Piscopo-BannLee, Kenneth Vernon; 30, of Gwynn Oak, arrested on 11/20/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryHudson, Ashley Marie; 30, of California, arrested on 11/20/2018 Tfc M. ManningGaiser, Phillip Michael; 28, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/21/2018 Tfc J. MulhearnHoover, Tracy Sue; 48, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/22/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryBarnett, Trenton Deonn; 29, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/22/2018 Tfc M. ManningThrower, Michael Anthony 3rd; 27, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/22/2018 Tpr A. Piscopo-BannSnyder, Travis Renard; 29, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/22/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanLane, Christopher Vincent; 53, of Waldorf, arrested on 11/22/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanRoberson, Donell; 68, of California, arrested on 11/23/2018 Tpr E. RugglesMcCarthy, Meredith Marie; 39, of Hanahan, SC arrested on 11/23/2018 M/T E. EvansRoberts, Patrick Wayne; 54, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/24/2018 Tpr K. BauerCorley, Gary Lee, Jr.; 23, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/24/2018 M/T E. EvansKernisan, Nicolas Patrick; 22, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/24/2018 M/T E. EvansTrossbach, Eric Christopher; 32, of St. Inigoes, arrested on 11/24/2018 Tpr R. KaszubskiRose, Aaron Kyle; 40, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/25/2018 Tpr E. RugglesNeal, Larry Aloysius; 62, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/25/2018 Tfc M. ManningOwens, Ann Marie; 42, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/26/2018 Tpr A. OylerGaiser, Phillip Michael; 28, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/21/2018 TFC J. MulhearnHoover, Tracy Sue; 48, of Great Mills, arrested on 11/22/2018 TFC A. ManningButler, Christina Marie; 27, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/22/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanWarrick, Donald Levi; 30, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/22/2018 M/Tpr E. EvansMason Jr., Darryl Wayne; 26, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/23/2018 Tpr J. RutkoskiGross, Tyrone Antoine; 30, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/23/2018 M/Tpr E. EvansWallace, Emily Rose; 23, of California, arrested on 10/23/2018 Tpr K. BauerThompson, Talia Celestine; 39, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 10/23/2018 Tpr E. RugglesJohnson, Michael Antoine; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/24/2018 M/Tpr E. EvansFenwick, Jovan Denise; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/25/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryMackall, Keith Leonard; 55, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/26/2018 Tpr E. RugglesEdwards, Carlos Allen; 35, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/27/2018 Tfc A. OylerKuster IV, Melvin Francis; 56, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/31/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanShorter, Marcus Devon; 31, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/31/2018 Tfc M. JohnsonPeacock, Brandon Franklin; 27, of Brandywine, arrested on 10/30/2018 Tfc M. ManningGibson, Jessica Lynne; 31, of Callaway, arrested on 10/30/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoLeyba, Sherry Lahoma Katheryn; 39, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/29/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanSwales, Michael Shane; 46, of Great Mills, arrested on 10/29/2018 TFC J. MulhearnBroome, Rainisha Maria; 29, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/28/2018 Tpr R. KaszubskiJones, Edward Michael; 28, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/30/2018 Tpr E. RugglesDickens, Andre Devon; 34, of Lusby, arrested on 11/2/2018 Tpr T. HowardChase II, Sheron Dwight; 22, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/8/2018 Tpr E. RugglesBeenson, Robert Joseph; 27, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/5/2018 Tpr T. HowardPhillips, Christian McFarland; 35, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/1/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoRichardson, Candice Louise; 30, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/6/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryBlackistone, Robert Imirie; 59, of Tall Timbers, arrested on 11/6/2018 Tpr M. PoschDotson, James Mathew; 30, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/8/2018 Tpr J. PowisMorgan Jr., Raymond Sylvester; 51, of Avenue, arrested on 11/6/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryDavis, Anton Darnell; 50, of Hollywood, arrested on 11/12/2018 Tpr A. Piscopo-BannCasteel Jr., Douglas Lee; 40, of Clements, arrested on 11/12/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryAllen, Tiffany Ellen; 42, of Lusby, arrested on 11/10/2018 Tfc B. DiTotoSteward, Amber Rene; 28, of Lusby, arrested on 11/10/2018 Tfc T. DavisDudzik, Shawna Cruz; 38, of Lusby, arrested on 11/09/2018 Tfc T. DavisDent, Lakesha Marie; 37, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/09/2018 Tpr J. PowisHeard, Tyron Jason; 35, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/13/2018 Tfc M. ManningNorris, Amanda Lynn; 31, of Callaway, arrested on 11/14/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryBurtis, Tricia Ann; 47, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/14/2018 Tpr M. WhitmanSimmons, Dymond Jerome; 23, of California, arrested on 11/14/2018 Tfc M. ManningRussell, Brian Richard; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/14/2018 Tfc A. OpirhoryBarber, Mark Anthony; 36, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/15/2018 Tfc M. ManningKirkland Jr., Vincent Henry; 24, of Alexandria, VA arrested on 11/16/2018 Tfc M. ManningNutter, Patrick Henry; 32, of Severn, arrested on 11/16/2018 Tfc T. DavisKing, Jeremy Tyler; 36, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 11/17/2018 Tfc M. ManningBeardon, Patrick Colin; 23, of St. Leonard, arrested on 11/19/2018 Tfc S. MatthewsMclean, Justin Garrett; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/19/2018 Tfc M. JohnsonShaw, Karess Noelle; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/20/2018 Tpr E. RugglesMolock Jr., William Nathaniel; 64, of Baltimore, arrested on 11/20/2018 Tpr E. RugglesBolden, Charlene Yvette; 51, of Lexington Park, arrested on 11/24/2018 Tpr J. Powis