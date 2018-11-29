MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(November 29, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT FROM VEHICLE: On 11/20/2018 at 4:48 pm, Trooper Stull responded to the 2400 block of Comptrollers Court in Prince Frederick for a theft complaint. The victim advised parking at the Huntingtown Park and Ride at Old Town Rd. and Rt. 4 in Huntingtown earlier in the day and upon returned found the catalytic converter had been removed from underneath the vehicle. Investigation continues.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 10+ GRAMS: On 11/24/2018 att 10:59 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle on Rt.4 near Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations., was found to be driving without the required license and authorization. While speaking with Taylor, the odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 28.5 grams of marijuana and .3 grams of Synthetic Cathinone. Taylor was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Arthur L. Riggs, Jr., 52, arrested on 11/20/2018 @ 02:33 pm Upr. Marlboro by TFC P. KaitzAshleigh N. Zeismer, 18, arrested on 11/21/2018 @ 02:29 pm Pr. Frederick by TPR. A. Fraser