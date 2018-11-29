Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(November 29, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee option modification to previously-awarded contract N00178-17-C-0001 to continue to support commercial satellite-based network services for the Department of Defense in the areas of satellite, ground node, user equipment/terminal software and hardware development, integration and testing. This award is a follow-on requirement to procure continued communication support services that may be implemented for use in tactical, operational and strategic-level activities. Work will be performed McLean, Virginia (50 percent); and Tempe, Arizona (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively awarded, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.Contracts For Nov. 23, 2018No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00056 to increase the ceiling of a previously awarded fixed-price incentive contract (N00019-09-D-0008) for additional Joint Performance Based Logistics support for the Marine Corps MV-22 and the Air Force and Special Forces Operations Command CV-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46.6 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (41.4 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida 6.1 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (4.3 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (1.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. No funding will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price task order N0001919F2578 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1000). This task order provides for security, project engineering, sustainment engineering, integrated logistics support, material support, program support and training for the VH-3D/VH-60N executive helicopter special progressive aircraft rework. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (88 percent); and Quantico, Virginia (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,976,124 will be obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00014 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-16-C-0068) to exercise an option for information assurance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Information Technology/Cyber Security Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (99 percent); and Lakehurst, New Jersey (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,035,039 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.