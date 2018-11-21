 Governor Hogan Announces Judicial Appointment for Chas. Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
Governor Hogan Announces Judicial Appointment for Chas. Co.

Posted on

ANNAPOLIS (Nov. 21, 2018)—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the appointment of Patrick Joseph Devine to the Charles County Circuit Court. The governor made the appointment after reviewing nominees sent by the judicial nominating commissions.

Patrick Devine has worked as a partner with the Prince George's County-based firm of Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher. He specializes in criminal defense, personal injury, and family law and has also served as a volunteer lawyer with the Family Law Pro-Bono clinic at the Charles County Courthouse since 2002. Prior to joining his current firm, Mr. Devine was a partner at Devine & Fanning, P.A. Mr. Devine holds a B.A. from West Virginia Wesleyan College and received his J.D. from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.
