MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(Nov. 21, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER: On 10/15/2018 at 5:50 pm,, reported theft of her prescription medication from her purse that was misplaced while in a local restaurant. Further investigation determined that Wilson had falsely reported a crime with the intent to cause an investigation resulting in her fraudulently receiving additional medications. Wilson was served charges on a Criminal Summons later the same day.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE / DUI: On 10/17/2018 at 3:56 pm, Trooper First Class Backus responded to Rt. 260 and Rt. 2 in Owings for a motor vehicle collision involving property damage., was arrested for driving under the influence after he was unsuccessful in completing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. K-9 Oz conducted a free air scan of the vehicle and positively alerted to the presence of CDS. A search of the vehicle resulted in Morris receiving additional charges of Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. Morris was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 11/7/2018 at 4:58 pm, Trooper Marsch stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Main Street in Prince Frederick. The distinct odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 72 grams of marijuana., was arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 10 grams. Anastasi was issued a Uniform Criminal Citation.POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE: On 11/15/2018 at 7:41 am, Trooper First Class Harrod stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Broomes Island Rd. in St. Leonard. The odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Buprenorphine tablets were located and, stated he did not have a prescription for the medications. Sweet was placed under arrest and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Brandi L. Kelley, 35, of Huntingtown, arrested on 10/09/2018 @ 08:53 am by TFC W. CostelloAndre D. Dickens, 34, of Lusby, arrested on 10/10/2018 @ 01:18 am by TFC J. PalumboGermaine Green, 33, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/10/2018 @ 02:07 am by TPR K. StullAndrew S. Coon, 44, of St. Leonard, arrested on 10/15/2018 @ 12:08 am by TPR B. StrongLance M. Clift, 52, of Ches. Bch., arrested on 10/15/2018 @ 08:22 pm by TFC W. CostelloRobert M. Morris, 41, of Benedict, arrested on 10/17/2018 @ 03:52 pm by TPR R. BackusSonya D. Jones, 51, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/21/2018 @ 12:53 pm by TPR A. FraserJason M. Fessette, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 11/09/2018 @ 11:16 pm by TPR. B. StrongCarrie L. Richards, 29, of Leonardtown, arrested on 11/10/2018 @ 12:00 am by TFC R. BackusChad M. Hagen, 44, of Chesapeake Bch, arrested on 11/13/2018 @ 07:44 pm by TFC R. BackusKevin J. Bowles, 53, of Huntingtown, arrested on 11/17/2018 @ 09:35 pm by TFC P. KaitzJerry S. Rose, Jr., 52, of King George, Va., arrested on 11/17/2018 @ 08:54 pm by TFC T. DavisAlan R. Nash, 25, of Huntingtown, arrested on 11/18/2018 @ 01:17 am by TFC R. BackusWanda M. Bridgett, 53, of Hughesville, arrested on 11/18/2018 @ 02:15 am by TPR A. KellyKaylan L. Linthicum, 18, of Lusby, arrested on 11/18/2018 @ 08:28 pm by CPL. C. Esnes