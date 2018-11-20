Local Government Schedule Changes for Thanksgiving Holiday

Calvert County Government
We're unable to find any data from the county government for this holiday.
Charles County Government
The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of November. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• VanGO services will not be operating.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Thursday pickup will take place on Friday.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Charles County Skate Park is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Friday, Nov. 23 (Day after Thanksgiving)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day. Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
St. Mary's County Government
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County Government offices will re-open Monday, November 26.
The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will not operate Thursday, November 22. However, all will observe normal business hours on Wednesday, November 21 and Friday, November 23. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate Thursday, November 22 or Friday, November 23. The service resumes its normal operating schedule on Monday, November 26.
All St. Mary's County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 and remain closed Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23. All library locations will re-open Saturday, November 24 for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 25.
All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 and there will be no Home Delivered Meals deliveries made. The centers will reopen for normal operations on Monday, November 26.
The St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Museum and Historic Park will be closed on Thursday, November 22. The museums will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 23, 24 and 25, from noon – 4 p.m.
Motor Vehicle Administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices on Thursday, November 22, 2018, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. All full-service Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations also will close. MVA's ten self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.
All MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Friday, November 23, 2018.
Customers are encouraged to complete transactions online at MVAonline.md.gov.