Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(November 20, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is being awarded anot-to-exceed undefinitized contract modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for 255 aircraft. This modification provides for the production and delivery of 106 F-35 aircraft for the U.S. services (64 F-35As Air Force; 26 F-35Bs Marine Corps; 16 F-35Cs Navy); 89 F-35s for non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants (71 F-35As, 18 F-35 Bs); and 60 F-35s for Foreign Military Sales customers (60 F-35As). The U.S. aircraft quantities are for the Lot 12 program of record plus fiscal 2018/fiscal 2019 aircraft quantity congressional adds. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); El Segundo, California (14 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); Cameri, Italy (4 percent); Orlando, Florida (4 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (3 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (3 percent); San Diego, California (2 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement funds (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy) in the amount of $3,505,522,468 (59 percent); non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $1,578,531,164 (26 percent); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $916,667,000 (15 percent) for a total of $6,000,720,632 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anot-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract that provides for the production and delivery of eight MH-60R aircraft as well as associated systems engineering and program management support. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (52 percent); Stratford, Connecticut (40 percent); and Troy, Alabama (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $147,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0013)., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract to provide the infrastructure to support developmental laboratory facilities and flight test activities in support of F-35 development, production and sustainment. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California (35 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (35 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participant funds in the amount of $177,042,349 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($70,932,017; 40 percent); Marine Corps ($35,466,009; 20 percent); Navy ($35,466,008; 20 percent) and non-DOD participants ($35,178,315; 20 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0004)., is awarded a not-to-exceed valueundefinitized contract action. This contract provides for the development, integration, certification, and testing of dual capable aircraft capability to include hardware and software into the Air Force F-35A. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (29 percent); and St. Charles, Missouri (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funding in the amount of $24,630,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0010)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00019-17-C-0081 for the procurement of 20 production MT7 marine turbine engines for Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100 class craft 109 through 113. This procurement is in support of the Ship-to-Shore Connector program. Each LCAC 100 craft incorporates four MT7 engines. Work to be performed includes production of the MT7 engines and delivery to Textron Marine Systems for the assembly of the LCAC 100 class craft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by January, 2020. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,356,288; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $24,534,432 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity, working in conjunction with the, is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1037) for long-lead items for Japan E-2D Aircraft JAA5 under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (22.04 percent); Potez, Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (11.50 percent); Edgewood, New York (8.42 percent); Menlo Park, California (6.12 percent); Woodland Hills, California (5.53 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (5.01 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (4.59 percent); Greenlawn, New York (3.06 percent); Owego, New York (3.06 percent); Independence, Ohio (3.06 percent); Gardena, California (2.29 percent); Melbourne, Florida (2.09 percent); Clemmons, North Carolina (1.81 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (1.53 percent); Melville, New York (1.49 percent); Long Beach, California (1.17 percent); Laval, Quebec, Canada (0.04 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (17.19 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $32,730,879 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-18-F-2494) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification procures Xilinx and Intel-Altera Diminishing Manufacturing Sources parts that have reached end-of-life in order to support future aircraft deliveries for the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy as well as Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); 2019 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and FMS funding in the amount of $41,509,096 will be obligated at time of award, $32,836,293 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Air Force ($22,936,546; 55 percent); Marine Corps ($13,505,208; 33 percent); Navy ($4,766,733; 11 percent); and FMS ($300,609; 1 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1071) to exercise an option for the procurement of one Poseidon CFM56-7B27AE engine for the government of Norway in support of the P-8 Poseidon aircraft under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (53 percent); Evendale, Ohio (43 percent); Singapore (3 percent); and Bromont, Canada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount ofwill be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.