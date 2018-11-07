Local Government Schedule Changes for Veterans Day Holiday

Veterans Day is officially celebrated on Sunday, November 11 this year. However, local governmental offices and facilities typically alter their schedules to observe the holiday on Monday, November 12.
Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 12, for the Veterans Day holiday. In addition:
• The three county senior centers will be closed on Election Day and Veterans Day. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be open with normal business hours both Election Day and Veterans Day.
• County public transportation will operate on Election Day and be closed Veterans Day.
• Calvert Library locations will be open with normal business hours on Election Day and Veterans Day.
• Kings Landing Park will be closed Election Day and Veterans Day.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed Election Day and open Veterans Day.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Election Day and Veterans Day with normal hours of operation.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal business hours Election Day and Veterans Day.
• Mt. Hope, Southern, Harriet E. Brown, North Beach and Northeast community centers will be closed both days.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours Election Day and Veterans Day.
• Calvert Marine Museum will be open on Election Day and Veterans Day.
Charles County Government
All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Monday, Nov. 12 (Veterans' Day):
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
• VanGO Brandywine Connector will not operate.
• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
St. Mary's County Government
All St. Mary's County Government administrative Offices will be closed Monday, November 12, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, November 13.
The St. Andrews Landfill, the six Convenience Centers and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will be open for normal business hours on Monday, November 12. All Convenience Centers and STS will be open for their normal business hours on November 11 and 13. The St. Andrews Landfill will be closed on November 11.
The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on November 12. SSTAP returns to normal operating hours on Tuesday, November 13.
All three branches of the St. Mary's County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed November 12. The Lexington Park Library will be open from 1—5 p.m. on November 11.
The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed November 12 and there will be no Home Delivered Meals deliveries.
The St. Clement's Island Museum in Colton's Point and the Piney Point Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open October 12 from 12—4 p.m.
Motor Vehicle Administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and Monday, November 12, 2018, in observance of Election Day and Veterans Day. All Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations will also be closed. MDOT MVA's self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.
Customers are encouraged to complete transactions online at MVAonline.md.gov.
For a list of local events scheduled for Veterans Day 2018 on Sunday, November 11, please visit so.md/TnBYg