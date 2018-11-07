Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N00019-18-C-1004) in support of the F35 Block 4 Pre-modernization Phase II effort. This modification provides for pre-modernization requirements decomposition and design work for Block 4.1 Partner participant weapon capabilities for maturation to an air system requirements review level of maturity. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Navy); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participant funding in the amount ofwill be obligated at time of award, $13,262,261 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($17,557,293; 13.5 percent); Navy ($14,223,730; 10.9 percent); Marine Corps ($14,223,730; 10.9 percent); and the non-U.S. DOD participants ($84,354,872; 64.7 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1022) in support of the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Block II Phase 2 non-recurring engineering effort. This modification incorporates an engineering development model and upgrades two sets of IRST Block I system weapon replacement assemblies. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (27 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,500,000 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.