 Update on Fatal House Fire in North Beach - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article

Update on Fatal House Fire in North Beach

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (November 6, 2018)—Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing to investigate the fire that took the life of 70 year old Robert Henry Munson, Jr., on Thursday, November 1, at 8916 Erie Avenue in North Beach. Calvert County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim's identification.

The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner currently has the cause of his death as "pending" as they wait on results of additional lab reports.

This is all the information available at this time. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Five Tips For Improving Your Credit
Brought to you by Jimmy Hayden, O'Brien Realty Monitoring your credit report and credit rating is important, especially if…

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article