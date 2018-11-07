Update on Fatal House Fire in North Beach

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (November 6, 2018)—Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing to investigate the fire that took the life of 70 year old Robert Henry Munson, Jr., on Thursday, November 1, at 8916 Erie Avenue in North Beach. Calvert County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim's identification.



The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner currently has the cause of his death as "pending" as they wait on results of additional lab reports.



This is all the information available at this time. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.