Local Navy Contract Awards

(November 02, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is being awarded anot-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price contract to procure long lead material for Harpoon full-rate production Lot 91 in support of multiple Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (54 percent); McKinney, Texas (23 percent); Toledo, Ohio (8 percent); Burnley, United Kingdom (3 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Grove, Oklahoma (2 percent); Elkton, Maryland (1 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Galena, Kansas (1 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $244,714,371 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0016)., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Operations Onboard Ship and Shore services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division. Support to be provided includes fleet services, equipment improvement, technical efforts, operational software, test bed efforts, repair, fabrication, and restoration; training; local area network, and quality assurance and system safety effort. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (80 percent); and various ship and shore locations (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0001)., is being awarded amodification (P00023) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (W15QKN-15-D-0001). This modification provides integrated logistics support for multiple foreign military sales (FMS) customers using purchased Navy defense articles including weapon systems, various aircraft, and other components procured under FMS programs. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (52 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (2.5 percent); Pensacola, Florida (1.5 percent); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (28 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide program management support services for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). This contract is an additional award against a previously announced multiple award contract, with an estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts of, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Services to be provided include leading, facilitating, and ensuring the strategic planning, implementation, coordination, integration, and evaluation of programmatic activities and administrative systems for NAVAIR managed programs' program executive offices. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVAIR Patuxent River, Maryland, commuting area and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside, with 84 offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0003)., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048) that exercises an option to procure one lot of F-35 training devices for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (47 percent); Sterling, Virginia (28 percent); Wilsonville, Oregon (7 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (4 percent); Reston, Virginia (4 percent); Alameda, California (3 percent); London, United Kingdom (3 percent); Bristol, United Kingdom (2 percent); and Tampa, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,290,305 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, was awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N0042119F0106 against a previously issued General Services Administration, Federal Supply Schedule contract (GS-10-F-0253V). This order provides for the implementation of a new Naval Sustainment System (NSS) to include the development of governance, coordination, and accountability mechanisms across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. The commander for the Fleet Readiness Center's contribution to the NSS will deploy commercial maintenance best practices, tailored to the Navy's operational requirements and starting position, in order to reduce component repair and heavy maintenance periodic maintenance inspection turnaround times and better enable aviation readiness recovery. Work will be performed in North Island, California (20 percent); Oceana, Virginia (15 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (15 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10 percent); Lemoore, California (10 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); Bethesda, Maryland (5 percent); Miramar, California (4 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (2 percent); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,195,935 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2018), is being awarded anmodification (P00010) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0015) for the procurement of 121 distributed aperture infrared countermeasure sensors and 30 processors for the Navy for MH-60, AH-1Z, and UH-1Y aircraft. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,906,754 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001919F0270) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order provides for completion of Engineering Change Proposal (ECP) 0043 for the Advanced Targeting Forward Looking Infrared Processor and Video Obsolescence Avoidance system upgrade. This ECP productionizes the Input Image Processor Version 2 (I2P2) Circuit Card Assembly (CCA); updates associated support test equipment; and performance of I2P2 CCA qualification to enable future growth and mitigate potential obsolescence issues. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. 