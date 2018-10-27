Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(October 27, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001919F0276 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides support services to design a non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant strategic facility in support of the F-35 aircraft. Work will be performed in Kansas City, Missouri (72 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (28 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $8,700,187 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity single-award contract for the Mk 200 Mod 0 Propelling Charge. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $74,920,000. This contract involves foreign military sales to Australia and India. Work will be performed by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in Quebec, Canada, and is expected to be completed by November 2019. Fiscal 2018 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $15,001,914; fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $7,337,384; and foreign military sales (Australia) funding in the amount of $5,334,074 will be obligated on the first delivery order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-D-0002)., is awarded not-to-exceedfor order N0001919F2410 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This undefinitized contract action is for the procurement and upgrade of weapon replaceable assemblies to optimize the Block I low-rate initial production F/A-18E/F Infrared Search and Track systems, including technical risk reduction in support of engineering change proposal development and F/A-18 integration and tactics development. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (27 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $42,969,654 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for systems engineering, integration/production support, system-based test and evaluation services and in-service life cycle-based engineering support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission-based products and systems. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (80 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0002)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide for the demonstration and test of existing technologies and associated technical data that may potentially provide a solution for an airborne wideband low radio frequency band jamming application in support of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (Increment 2) program. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (57 percent); Boulder, Colorado (16 percent); Carlsbad, California (9 percent); Stuart, Florida (5 percent); Waco, Texas (1 percent); Reston, Virginia (1 percent); Guthrie, Oklahoma (1 percent); Stow, Massachusetts (1 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1 percent); and in Europe (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,704,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a broad agency announcement; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0014)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide for the demonstration and test of existing technologies and associated technical data that may potentially provide a solution for an airborne wideband low radio frequency band jamming application in support of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (Increment 2) program. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (42 percent); Bethpage, New York (38 percent); North Amityville, New York (8 percent); Melville, New York (8 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1 percent); Hollywood, Maryland (1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (1 percent); and Redondo Beach, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,704,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a broad agency announcement; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0015)., is awardedfor modification P00035 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option for support for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division (Code 4.11.3). Support to be provided includes integrating communications and information systems radio communications into Navy ships. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (75 percent); and California, Maryland (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,850,000 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.