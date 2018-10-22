MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(October 22, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 20, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tpr. E. Ruggles responded to Valley Drive Estates, Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Tpr. Ruggles made contact with, who was outside a residential area yelling and causing a disturbance. A strong odor of alcohol was detected while speaking with Ms. Hall and she was not being cooperative. There were several similar calls for service earlier the same morning involving the same person. Ms. Hall was arrested and transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct. (18-MSP-040434)THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On September 21, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Trooper M. Posch responded to the Broad Creek Subdivision located in Hollywood for several reports of thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed through the neighborhood Facebook page the initial crimes occurred on September 16th at approximately 2:30 a.m. by an unknown male who entered several unsecured vehicles. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is advised to contact Tpr Posch at the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack. All citizens are reminded and encouraged to remove any valuables and secure the vehicles when unattended. (18-MSP-040624)DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 22, 2018 at approximately 11:30pm, TFC B. Meurrens and Cpl. M. Grimes responded to Sheetz located on Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the suspect, who was identified as, was observed inside the store yelling and causing a loud disturbance. He ignored numerous commands to stop and was subsequently arrested. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. (18-MSP-040835)CDS: On September 28, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m., TFC M. Manning conducted a traffic stop in Lexington Park. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was detected. As a result of the stop, 20 grams of marijuana was recovered from Mr. Thomas. He was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where he was charged on a criminal citation with Possession of Marijuana greater than 10 grams. (18-MSP-041714)CDS Arrest: On September 29, 2018 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Tpr A. Opirhory conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area. A strong odor of marijuana was detected and a probable cause search was conducted. As a result of the search, approximately 379 grams of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC Wax, THC edibles, digital scale and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. The operator, identified as, was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where she was processed and issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS-Marijuana more than 10 grams.Oliver, Lexie Danielle; 18, of La Plata, arrested on 10/13/2018 by Tfc M. ManningBennett, Charles Richard; 69, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiHarmon, Ryan; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tfc M. ManningMadewell, Alyssa Ashley; 33, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tpr J. RutkoskiPurks, Tammy Renee; 43, of California, arrested on 9/26/2018 by Tpr A. OpirhoryClark, Timothy C; 51, of Springfield, VT arrested on 9/27/2018 by Tpr K. BauerYoung, William Lamont; 46, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/29/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-BannShupe, Daniel James; 22, of Lusby, arrested on 10/2/2018 by Cpl. J. PilkertonUzzell, Herbert Garland ;58, of Baltimore, arrested on 10/2/2018 by Tpr M. PoschHancock, Tiffany Lynn; 35, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tfc M. ManningQuioros-Acevedo, Julio Cesar; 51, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tpr. J. PowisGatton, Todd Patrick; 34, of Waldorf, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr T. HowardStone, Cynthia Ann; 38, of PARK HALL, arrested on 9/22/2018 by Tfc B. MeurrensMosteller, Nicholas Michael; 21, of Gambrills, arrested on 9/22/2018 by TFC M. ManningDunston, Clayton Philip; 29, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/24/2018 by Tpr A. OpirhoryVallandingham, Dororthy Lynn; 38, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/1/2018 by Tpr J. PowisFlores, Raul Antonio Betancurt; 29, of Sumerduck, VA arrested on 9/2/2018 by Tfc C. DitotoLucero Reyes, Abraham; 35, of Unknown, arrested on 9/3/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-BannMacpherson, Duncan James; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/3/2018 by Tfc M. ManningDarnall, Joseph Carrol; 4th 24, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/4/2018 by Tfc J. MulhearnWalls, Yvonne Cecelia; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/8/2018 by Tpr A. OpirhoryWise, Krystal Marie; 21, of Hughesville, arrested on 9/8/2018 by Tpr M. PoschYost, Melvin Charles, Jr; 57, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/9/2018 by Tpr M. PoschBarnes, Kevin Wendell; 49, of Dameron, arrested on 9/12/2018 by Tpr E. RugglesBrooks, Kimberly Ann; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Cpl J. GibsonJenkins, Melissa Mary Johnson; 26, of St. Leonard, arrested on 9/16/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiCrocker, Danielle Lynn; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiBryant Jr., Samuel Tony; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tfc B. DiTotoTapponnier, Joseph Lee; 36, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tpr A. OpirhorySanders, Marcellus Dean; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tpr T. HowardThompson, Brandon Louis; 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tpr B. DiTotoLada, Robert Walter; 27, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tpr T. HowardDalton, Luke Delbert; 19, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/11/2018 by M/Tpr J. PrestonGoddard, Cassidy Chance; 18, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tfc M. ManningTaylor, Rodney Delray; 52, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tfc M. JohnsonWashabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 31, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/16/2018 by M/Tpr E. EvansTucker, Tiffany Rose; 19, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 10/16/2018 by Tfc B. DiTotoFenwick, Breanna Rose; ??, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr T. HowardThompson, Lisa Marie; 28, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/26/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiNial, Rosanne Elizabeth; 40, of Park Hall, arrested on 9/27/2018 by Tfc M. ManningFore, Nicole Lynn; 29, of Leonardtown, arrested on 9/28/2018 by Tpr M. WhitmanScott Jr., Delante Quinton; 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 9/30/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-BannFenwick, Breanna Rose; 20, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr. T. HowardMcCarthy, Zachary Joseph; 30, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tpr J. RutkoskiMcMillon, Delmos Apollo; 37, of California, arrested on 9/24/2018 by Tpr M. WhitmanBlackistone, Robert Imirie; 58, of Tall Timbers, arrested on 9/25/2018 by M/Tpr J. PrestonBarber, Margaret Shirlayne; 25, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/25/2018 by Tpr J. RutkoskiHayden, James Shawn; 48, of Avenue, arrested on 9/11/2018 by Tpr M. WhitmanMcGraw, Jeenie Neva; 37, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 9/13/2018 by Tpr T. HowardReed, Michael Anthony; 56, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Tpr T. HowardPlummer, Lacey Amanda; 26, of Drayden, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Tpr T. HowardWashabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 30, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/15/2018 by Tpr M. PoschWalton, Anthony Joseph; 45, of North Beach, arrested on 9/15/2018 by Tpr M. WhitmanBattle, Rakiah Starr; 24, of Bushwood, arrested on 9/16/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-BannNicholas, Patrick Cranford; 22, of Lusby, arrested on 9/16/2018 by M/Tpr. J. PrestonReed, Shadona Rockelle; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/17/2018 by Tpr R. KaszubskiMorissette, Demetrius Devon; 32, of North Carolina arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tfc J. MulhearnFischer, Michael Hemi; 21, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr J. PowisBriscoe, Marvin Cornelius; 38, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr J. RutkoskiShubrooks Jr., Garry Victor; 27, of St. Inigoes, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto