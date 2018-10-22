MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (October 22, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 20, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tpr. E. Ruggles responded to Valley Drive Estates, Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Tpr. Ruggles made contact with Tanya Anita Hall, 42, of Lexington Park, who was outside a residential area yelling and causing a disturbance. A strong odor of alcohol was detected while speaking with Ms. Hall and she was not being cooperative. There were several similar calls for service earlier the same morning involving the same person. Ms. Hall was arrested and transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct. (18-MSP-040434)
THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On September 21, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Trooper M. Posch responded to the Broad Creek Subdivision located in Hollywood for several reports of thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed through the neighborhood Facebook page the initial crimes occurred on September 16th at approximately 2:30 a.m. by an unknown male who entered several unsecured vehicles. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is advised to contact Tpr Posch at the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack. All citizens are reminded and encouraged to remove any valuables and secure the vehicles when unattended. (18-MSP-040624)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 22, 2018 at approximately 11:30pm, TFC B. Meurrens and Cpl. M. Grimes responded to Sheetz located on Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the suspect, who was identified as Mark Albert Fenwick, Jr., 25, of Park Hall, was observed inside the store yelling and causing a loud disturbance. He ignored numerous commands to stop and was subsequently arrested. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. (18-MSP-040835)
CDS: On September 28, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m., TFC M. Manning conducted a traffic stop in Lexington Park. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Francis Xavier Thomas, Jr., 35, of Mechanicsville, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was detected. As a result of the stop, 20 grams of marijuana was recovered from Mr. Thomas. He was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where he was charged on a criminal citation with Possession of Marijuana greater than 10 grams. (18-MSP-041714)
CDS Arrest: On September 29, 2018 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Tpr A. Opirhory conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area. A strong odor of marijuana was detected and a probable cause search was conducted. As a result of the search, approximately 379 grams of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC Wax, THC edibles, digital scale and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. The operator, identified as Kayla Nicole Jenkins, 21, of Great Mills, was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where she was processed and issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS-Marijuana more than 10 grams.
DUI Arrests
Oliver, Lexie Danielle; 18, of La Plata, arrested on 10/13/2018 by Tfc M. Manning
Bennett, Charles Richard; 69, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski
Harmon, Ryan; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tfc M. Manning
Madewell, Alyssa Ashley; 33, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski
Purks, Tammy Renee; 43, of California, arrested on 9/26/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory
Clark, Timothy C; 51, of Springfield, VT arrested on 9/27/2018 by Tpr K. Bauer
Young, William Lamont; 46, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/29/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
Shupe, Daniel James; 22, of Lusby, arrested on 10/2/2018 by Cpl. J. Pilkerton
Uzzell, Herbert Garland ;58, of Baltimore, arrested on 10/2/2018 by Tpr M. Posch
Hancock, Tiffany Lynn; 35, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tfc M. Manning
Quioros-Acevedo, Julio Cesar; 51, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tpr. J. Powis
Gatton, Todd Patrick; 34, of Waldorf, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Stone, Cynthia Ann; 38, of PARK HALL, arrested on 9/22/2018 by Tfc B. Meurrens
Mosteller, Nicholas Michael; 21, of Gambrills, arrested on 9/22/2018 by TFC M. Manning
Dunston, Clayton Philip; 29, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/24/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory
Vallandingham, Dororthy Lynn; 38, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/1/2018 by Tpr J. Powis
Flores, Raul Antonio Betancurt; 29, of Sumerduck, VA arrested on 9/2/2018 by Tfc C. Ditoto
Lucero Reyes, Abraham; 35, of Unknown, arrested on 9/3/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
Macpherson, Duncan James; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/3/2018 by Tfc M. Manning
Darnall, Joseph Carrol; 4th 24, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/4/2018 by Tfc J. Mulhearn
Walls, Yvonne Cecelia; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/8/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory
Wise, Krystal Marie; 21, of Hughesville, arrested on 9/8/2018 by Tpr M. Posch
Yost, Melvin Charles, Jr; 57, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/9/2018 by Tpr M. Posch
Barnes, Kevin Wendell; 49, of Dameron, arrested on 9/12/2018 by Tpr E. Ruggles
Brooks, Kimberly Ann; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Cpl J. Gibson
Jenkins, Melissa Mary Johnson; 26, of St. Leonard, arrested on 9/16/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski
Crocker, Danielle Lynn; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski
Warrant Service Arrests
Bryant Jr., Samuel Tony; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto
Tapponnier, Joseph Lee; 36, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory
Sanders, Marcellus Dean; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Thompson, Brandon Louis; 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tpr B. DiToto
Lada, Robert Walter; 27, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Dalton, Luke Delbert; 19, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/11/2018 by M/Tpr J. Preston
Goddard, Cassidy Chance; 18, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tfc M. Manning
Taylor, Rodney Delray; 52, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tfc M. Johnson
Washabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 31, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/16/2018 by M/Tpr E. Evans
Tucker, Tiffany Rose; 19, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 10/16/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto
Fenwick, Breanna Rose; ??, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Thompson, Lisa Marie; 28, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/26/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski
Nial, Rosanne Elizabeth; 40, of Park Hall, arrested on 9/27/2018 by Tfc M. Manning
Fore, Nicole Lynn; 29, of Leonardtown, arrested on 9/28/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman
Scott Jr., Delante Quinton; 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 9/30/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
Fenwick, Breanna Rose; 20, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr. T. Howard
McCarthy, Zachary Joseph; 30, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski
McMillon, Delmos Apollo; 37, of California, arrested on 9/24/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman
Blackistone, Robert Imirie; 58, of Tall Timbers, arrested on 9/25/2018 by M/Tpr J. Preston
Barber, Margaret Shirlayne; 25, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/25/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski
Hayden, James Shawn; 48, of Avenue, arrested on 9/11/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman
McGraw, Jeenie Neva; 37, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 9/13/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Reed, Michael Anthony; 56, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Plummer, Lacey Amanda; 26, of Drayden, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Tpr T. Howard
Washabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 30, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/15/2018 by Tpr M. Posch
Walton, Anthony Joseph; 45, of North Beach, arrested on 9/15/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman
Battle, Rakiah Starr; 24, of Bushwood, arrested on 9/16/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
Nicholas, Patrick Cranford; 22, of Lusby, arrested on 9/16/2018 by M/Tpr. J. Preston
Reed, Shadona Rockelle; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/17/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski
Morissette, Demetrius Devon; 32, of North Carolina arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tfc J. Mulhearn
Fischer, Michael Hemi; 21, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr J. Powis
Briscoe, Marvin Cornelius; 38, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski
Shubrooks Jr., Garry Victor; 27, of St. Inigoes, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.