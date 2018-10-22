 MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

Posted on

MSP badge logo
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (October 22, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 20, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Tpr. E. Ruggles responded to Valley Drive Estates, Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Tpr. Ruggles made contact with Tanya Anita Hall, 42, of Lexington Park, who was outside a residential area yelling and causing a disturbance. A strong odor of alcohol was detected while speaking with Ms. Hall and she was not being cooperative. There were several similar calls for service earlier the same morning involving the same person. Ms. Hall was arrested and transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct. (18-MSP-040434)

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On September 21, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Trooper M. Posch responded to the Broad Creek Subdivision located in Hollywood for several reports of thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed through the neighborhood Facebook page the initial crimes occurred on September 16th at approximately 2:30 a.m. by an unknown male who entered several unsecured vehicles. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is advised to contact Tpr Posch at the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack. All citizens are reminded and encouraged to remove any valuables and secure the vehicles when unattended. (18-MSP-040624)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 22, 2018 at approximately 11:30pm, TFC B. Meurrens and Cpl. M. Grimes responded to Sheetz located on Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the suspect, who was identified as Mark Albert Fenwick, Jr., 25, of Park Hall, was observed inside the store yelling and causing a loud disturbance. He ignored numerous commands to stop and was subsequently arrested. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. (18-MSP-040835)

CDS: On September 28, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m., TFC M. Manning conducted a traffic stop in Lexington Park. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Francis Xavier Thomas, Jr., 35, of Mechanicsville, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was detected. As a result of the stop, 20 grams of marijuana was recovered from Mr. Thomas. He was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where he was charged on a criminal citation with Possession of Marijuana greater than 10 grams. (18-MSP-041714)

CDS Arrest: On September 29, 2018 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Tpr A. Opirhory conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area. A strong odor of marijuana was detected and a probable cause search was conducted. As a result of the search, approximately 379 grams of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC Wax, THC edibles, digital scale and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. The operator, identified as Kayla Nicole Jenkins, 21, of Great Mills, was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack where she was processed and issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS-Marijuana more than 10 grams.

DUI Arrests

Oliver, Lexie Danielle; 18, of La Plata, arrested on 10/13/2018 by Tfc M. Manning

Bennett, Charles Richard; 69, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski

Harmon, Ryan; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tfc M. Manning

Madewell, Alyssa Ashley; 33, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski

Purks, Tammy Renee; 43, of California, arrested on 9/26/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory

Clark, Timothy C; 51, of Springfield, VT arrested on 9/27/2018 by Tpr K. Bauer

Young, William Lamont; 46, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/29/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann

Shupe, Daniel James; 22, of Lusby, arrested on 10/2/2018 by Cpl. J. Pilkerton

Uzzell, Herbert Garland ;58, of Baltimore, arrested on 10/2/2018 by Tpr M. Posch

Hancock, Tiffany Lynn; 35, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tfc M. Manning

Quioros-Acevedo, Julio Cesar; 51, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tpr. J. Powis

Gatton, Todd Patrick; 34, of Waldorf, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Stone, Cynthia Ann; 38, of PARK HALL, arrested on 9/22/2018 by Tfc B. Meurrens

Mosteller, Nicholas Michael; 21, of Gambrills, arrested on 9/22/2018 by TFC M. Manning

Dunston, Clayton Philip; 29, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/24/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory

Vallandingham, Dororthy Lynn; 38, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/1/2018 by Tpr J. Powis

Flores, Raul Antonio Betancurt; 29, of Sumerduck, VA arrested on 9/2/2018 by Tfc C. Ditoto

Lucero Reyes, Abraham; 35, of Unknown, arrested on 9/3/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann

Macpherson, Duncan James; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/3/2018 by Tfc M. Manning

Darnall, Joseph Carrol; 4th 24, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/4/2018 by Tfc J. Mulhearn

Walls, Yvonne Cecelia; 61, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/8/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory

Wise, Krystal Marie; 21, of Hughesville, arrested on 9/8/2018 by Tpr M. Posch

Yost, Melvin Charles, Jr; 57, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/9/2018 by Tpr M. Posch

Barnes, Kevin Wendell; 49, of Dameron, arrested on 9/12/2018 by Tpr E. Ruggles

Brooks, Kimberly Ann; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Cpl J. Gibson

Jenkins, Melissa Mary Johnson; 26, of St. Leonard, arrested on 9/16/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski

Crocker, Danielle Lynn; 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski

Warrant Service Arrests

Bryant Jr., Samuel Tony; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto

Tapponnier, Joseph Lee; 36, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tpr A. Opirhory

Sanders, Marcellus Dean; 25, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Thompson, Brandon Louis; 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 10/14/2018 by Tpr B. DiToto

Lada, Robert Walter; 27, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Dalton, Luke Delbert; 19, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/11/2018 by M/Tpr J. Preston

Goddard, Cassidy Chance; 18, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/11/2018 by Tfc M. Manning

Taylor, Rodney Delray; 52, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/15/2018 by Tfc M. Johnson

Washabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 31, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/16/2018 by M/Tpr E. Evans

Tucker, Tiffany Rose; 19, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 10/16/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto

Fenwick, Breanna Rose; ??, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Thompson, Lisa Marie; 28, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/26/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski

Nial, Rosanne Elizabeth; 40, of Park Hall, arrested on 9/27/2018 by Tfc M. Manning

Fore, Nicole Lynn; 29, of Leonardtown, arrested on 9/28/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman

Scott Jr., Delante Quinton; 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 9/30/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann

Fenwick, Breanna Rose; 20, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/21/2018 by Tpr. T. Howard

McCarthy, Zachary Joseph; 30, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 9/20/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski

McMillon, Delmos Apollo; 37, of California, arrested on 9/24/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman

Blackistone, Robert Imirie; 58, of Tall Timbers, arrested on 9/25/2018 by M/Tpr J. Preston

Barber, Margaret Shirlayne; 25, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/25/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski

Hayden, James Shawn; 48, of Avenue, arrested on 9/11/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman

McGraw, Jeenie Neva; 37, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 9/13/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Reed, Michael Anthony; 56, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Plummer, Lacey Amanda; 26, of Drayden, arrested on 9/14/2018 by Tpr T. Howard

Washabaugh, Andrew Wyatt; 30, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/15/2018 by Tpr M. Posch

Walton, Anthony Joseph; 45, of North Beach, arrested on 9/15/2018 by Tpr M. Whitman

Battle, Rakiah Starr; 24, of Bushwood, arrested on 9/16/2018 by Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann

Nicholas, Patrick Cranford; 22, of Lusby, arrested on 9/16/2018 by M/Tpr. J. Preston

Reed, Shadona Rockelle; 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/17/2018 by Tpr R. Kaszubski

Morissette, Demetrius Devon; 32, of North Carolina arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tfc J. Mulhearn

Fischer, Michael Hemi; 21, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr J. Powis

Briscoe, Marvin Cornelius; 38, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tpr J. Rutkoski

Shubrooks Jr., Garry Victor; 27, of St. Inigoes, arrested on 9/18/2018 by Tfc B. DiToto

For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.
