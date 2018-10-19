Investigation Finds Only Minor Issues with College President; No Calls for Punishment

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(Sept. 27, 2018)—An investigation into allegations that St. Mary's College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan abused and harassed college employees and misused state funds found there were some violations but reaffirmed her position as leader of the college.The chair of the college's Board of Trustees, Sven Erik Holmes, issued a letter dated Sept. 21 stating that the investigation had concluded.In August The County Times was the first to report publicly the allegations made by two former college employees who claimed Jordan had created a toxic working environment by belittling and berating staff, while at the same time using college personnel and funds to complete personal errands."Central to the allegations were automobile rides and food that Dr. Jordan provided to her sister," Holmes wrote. "The investigator took no issues with car rides provided in Dr. Jordan's personal car because the driver in those instances—a college employee—was off duty and Dr. Jordan paid personally for each ride."Nor did the report find fault with Jordan's sister eating food prepared by a caterer employed by the college for special events at Jordan's home since the caterer "routinely" over prepared food to ensure against not having enough.The investigators did chide Jordan for one violation, though."In only one matter did the investigator conclude an inappropriate use of state resources," Holmes wrote. "This occurred on 'at least one and more likely on two or three occasions' when Dr. Jordan offered her sister a ride to the metro station when the president was in route to a location in the same direction of travel."The investigator also noted isolated instances in which one of the complainants appeared to volunteer to drive her sister in Dr. Jordan's car during work hours."The investigation also showed, according to Holmes' letter, that Jordan violated school policy on one occasion."The one instance in which the investigator found a violation of school policy occurred when Dr. Jordan failed to fully document that the employee who drove Dr. Jordan's sister in Dr. Jordan's personal car was doing so voluntarily and appropriately," Holmes' letter stated.The investigation also found Jordan did not violate college policies in her treatment of the two complainants, either while they were employed or after their allegations came to light.But the investigation did seem to caution against an overly stressful work environment."The board understands that high expectations and demands for excellence may, in certain circumstances, create an unduly difficult workplace experience for some employees—and that such an experience, whether real or perceived, should be recognized by college leadership and avoided."