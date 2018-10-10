Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE ON WILDMEADOWS STREET: On October 3 at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 11200 block of Wildmeadows Street in Waldorf for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a 17-year-old male, Elisha Amon Cole, of Waldorf, deceased from a gunshot wound. Detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive has not been established. This appears to be isolated incident. Anyone with information should call Detective John Elliott at 301-609-6515. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.
OFFICERS LOCATE AND ARREST SUSPECT IN ATTEMPTED CARJACKING: On September 27 at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for an attempted carjacking on Crain Highway at Pierce Road in Waldorf. Initial investigation revealed the victim was stopped at a red light behind another vehicle. A male got out of the lead vehicle and walked back to the victim's vehicle. The male displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's vehicle, but the victim stayed in the vehicle and the suspect fled. A suspect was developed based off an earlier suspicious activity call. M/Sgt. D. Bacon and Pfc. A. Coulby located and conducted surveillance on the suspect vehicle in Ft. Washington before stopping and arresting the driver with the help of the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team. The driver, Kelvin Hart Dawe, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Det. E. Weaver investigated.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON ACTON LANE: On September 26 at 10:02 p.m., officers responded to the area of Acton Lane near Tawny Drive in Waldorf for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Initial investigation revealed a passenger car driven by a 41-year-old man from Waldorf was travelling northeast on Acton Lane when a pedestrian stepped directly in his path. The car struck the pedestrian causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was flown to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.
BURGLARY/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Sometime between the hours of 5 p.m. on September 24 and 11 a.m. on September 25, an unknown suspect(s) gained access to a shed in the 6800 block of Arbor Lane in Bryans Road. The suspect(s) broke a hole through the siding and stole two large chainsaws. Officer H. Mohler is investigating.
MAN WANTED FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On Sept. 18 at 11:35 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Sandwich Drive in Waldorf for the report of a violation of a protective order. The petitioner advised when she returned to her residence she observed the suspect, Jamal Brandon Bullock, 30, inside her house. He was prohibited from being in the home due to the protective order. Officers arrived and attempted to get the man to exit the house, but he refused and fled out of the back door. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate Bullock. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Bullock may be armed with a handgun and should not be approached. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. PFC R. Pickeral is investigating.
OFFICERS APPREHEND WOMAN IN CONNECTION WITH FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On Sept. 18 at 8:25 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a woman armed with a knife and threatening people. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect inside the apartment. She was taken into custody without incident. Investigation showed the suspect, April Lee Lucille Franklin, 28, of Waldorf, arrived at the apartment of an acquaintance. When he refused to allow her inside, she kicked the door in. Upon entry, Franklin assaulted a female who was in the apartment and then pulled out a knife and tried to stab her. The woman was able to lock herself in a bathroom with her 10-month old infant. Another person in the apartment was able to hold Franklin at bay until officers arrived. During the arrest, officers learned Franklin left her 3-year-old child alone in another apartment; the child was located unharmed. Franklin was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, burglary, reckless endangerment, child neglect, and other related charges. Officer A. Singh investigated.
DETECTIVES CONDUCTING DEATH INVESTIGATION IN WALDORF: On September 21 at 7:47 a.m., officers responded to a wooded area in the 2000 block of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a subject not breathing. Upon arrival, officers located the person, a male, and determined that he was deceased. This appears to be an isolated incident. Detectives are working to identify the male, who will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J.R. Elliott at (301) 609-6515. The investigation is ongoing.
DETECTIVES IDENTIFY AND CHARGE SUSPECTS IN FAST FOOD DELIVERY ROBBERY: Charles County Sheriff's detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the assault and robbery of a fast food delivery man. On Sept. 18 at 6:40 p.m., the victim made a delivery to an address in the 2600 block of Hamilton Place in Waldorf. He was confronted by a masked man who announced a robbery and struck the victim on the head with a gun. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect continued to assault him before stealing his wallet. Officers responded and learned a second suspect was involved. That person, Jarrett D'Angelo Buchanan, 17, of White Plains, was arrested on the scene. A replica handgun (BB gun) was also recovered. Through further investigation, detectives identified the masked gunman as Tyayre Evan Reynolds, 17, of Waldorf. A search warrant was served and detectives recovered evidence linking both suspects to the case. The suspects were charged as adults with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges. Det. Wimberly is investigating.
DETECTIVES SEEKING INFORMATION RELATED TO A SHOOTING / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: Charles County Sheriff's detectives are seeking information from the public relating to a shooting incident that took place in Waldorf. On September 8 at approximately 11:40 p.m., the victim was walking in the 700 block of University Drive when he was approached by an unknown male. The male stole property from the victim before shooting him. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. Anyone with information about the shooting or who lives in the 700 block of University Drive and has home surveillance cameras is asked to contact Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Detective J. Feldman is investigating.
