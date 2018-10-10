MSP Reports for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(October 10, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.OPEN WARRANT, ILLEGAL DRUGS: On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 1838 hours, Trooper M. Foster #6937 was working a stationary speed enforcement assignment in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road, south of Shlagel Road, Waldorf. Trooper Foster observed a GMC Yukon exceeding the posted maximum speed limit of 45 mph. Trooper Foster initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver,. A check revealed the registration on the vehicle was suspended and Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office had an open warrant for Butler for violating a protective order. A search incident to the arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana. Butler requested that his phone and wallet be retrieved from the vehicle. Trooper Foster retrieved the phone and located two wallets. Trooper Foster retrieved Butler's license from one wallet and discovered credit cards and other cards belonging to Natarsha Renee Haskins and Farhan Ali M. Alanazi. Butler was transported to Charles County Detention Center for further processing. During the secondary search of Butler at the detention center, a bag fell out from Butler's crotch onto the ground. Correctional Officer 2 Williams #2672 opened the bag and discovered one glass vial containing suspected PCP. Butler was charged with the following: Traffic Violation: TA 21-801.1 – Exceeding the posted maximum speed limit: 63 mph in a posted 45 mph zone (0740T54); TA 13-401(H) – Driving vehicle on highway with suspended registration (0750T54). Criminal Offenses: CR 7-104 (3) – Theft less than $100.00; CR 8-204 (a)(i) – Credit Card: Steal another(s); CR 5-601 (a)(1) – CDS: Possess-not Marijuana (PCP); CR 9-412 (a)(3) – Possession of Contraband in a place of confinement; CR 9-416 (b) – Poss/Rec CDS in place of confinement. 18MSP037236.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On Thursday, September 6, Trooper R. Kreczmer #6916 conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Taurus for the driver not wearing his seat belt on northbound Route 301, north of Route 5, Waldorf. Upon making contact with the operator,, Trooper Kreczmer detected the odor of Marijuana emitting form the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed Schedule II Narcotic pills, (oxycodone and codeine) and suspected Methylenedioxymethamphetamine. Valentine was placed under arrest for CDS not Marijuana and transported to the MSP La Plata Barrack. While at the barrack, a secondary search of Valentine revealed suspected Marijuana, in his groin area. Valentine was charged with the following: Traffic: 19731 ta 16 101 a1 : Driving/Attempting Drive Motor Vehicle on Highway without Required License and Authorization; 18613 ta 22 412.3 b :Operating Motor Vehicle With (Operator, Occupant UnderAge 16) Not Restrained by (Seat Belt, Child Safety Seat): 16824 ta 16 112 c : Fail to Display License on Demand : Criminal: 1 1111 CR, 5 601(a)(1) : CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana; and 5 3550 CR, 5-619(c)(1) : CDS: Possess Paraphernalia. 18MSP038374.DUI, ILLEGAL DRUGS: On Saturday, September 22, at approximately 0124 hours, TFC M. Zentkovich #6328 conducted a traffic stop on a gold Nissan Altima for the driver using a cell phone on southbound Route 301 north of Vernon Road, Waldorf. Upon making contact with the operator,, TFC Zentkovich detected a sign of alcohol impairment. Hinskton failed field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI. Search incident to arrest, revealed white pills identified as suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II Narcotic. Hinskton was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charged with CDS- Not Marijuana) CR 5-601 (A1) for the Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II Narcotic. 18MSP040694.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On Saturday, October 6, at approximately 1757 hours, TFC B. Meurrens #6372, conducted a traffic stop on a white Hyundai Accent for exceeding the posted speed limit on southbound Middletown Road and McDaniel Road, Waldorf. Upon making contact with the operator,, TFC Meurrens detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed the following suspected: numerous pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and less than 10 grams of marijuana. Barber was charged with the following CR, 5 601(a)(1) : CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana. 18MSP042996.FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION : On Thursday, September 20, at approximately 0502 hours, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Maryland Route 5 south of Renner Road in Waldorf, Maryland. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2015 Mazda 3 operated by Darryl Holt, 51, of Waldorf, was traveling on southbound Maryland Route 5 south of Renner Road in Waldorf, Maryland. At the same time, the pedestrian, Joseph Fryer 4th, 35, of Newburg, was walking in the roadway. For unknown reasons, Mr. Fryer 4th entered the travel path of the Mazda and was subsequently struck. Mr. Fryer 4th was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The operator of the Mazda, Mr. Holt was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION: On Tuesday, September 18, at approximately 1846 hours, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound United States Route 301 south of Maryland Route 227 in White Plains, Maryland. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 1998 Ford E-350 operated by Maria Heglmeier, 49, of White Plains, was traveling on southbound United States Route 301 south of Maryland Route 227 in White Plains, Maryland. At the same time, the pedestrian, Walter Coulby II, 31, of Nanjemoy, was walking in the median and then began to run across the roadway. For unknown reasons, Mr. Coulby II entered the travel path of the Ford and was subsequently struck. Mr. Coulby II was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The operator of the Ford, Ms. Heglmeier refused treatment on the scene.