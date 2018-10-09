MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(October 09, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT SCHEME/FRAUD: On 10/1/2018 at 11:07 am, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to Jim's Tool and Party Rental in Prince Frederick for a theft complaint. Investigation revealed, had rented a Blue Backyard Utility Trailer on 6/11/2018. On 7/9/2018, Johnson extended the contract for the trailer and additionally rented an appliance dolly. Both items were due to be returned by 8/6/2018 and Johnson failed to do so. Attempts by the owner to contact Johnson were unsuccessful and contact was made to law enforcement. A Criminal Summons has been obtained for Theft Scheme and Fraud for Charles W. Johnson. Investigation continues.THEFT SCHEME/FRAUD: On 10/1/2018 at 11:08 am, Trooper First Class Matthews received an additional theft complaint from Jim's Tool and Party Rental in Prince Frederick. On 9/6/2018 at approximately 10:50 am,, rented a drum sander for a 24-hour period. A short time later, Mackall returned the sander and rented a larger sander. After Mackall failed to return the larger sander and numerous attempts were made to contact him, the owner contacted law enforcement regarding the matter. A Criminal Summons has been requested for Theft Scheme and Fraud for Cordell R. S. Mackall. Investigation continues.THEFT SCHEME/FRAUD: On 10/1/2018 at 11:10 am, Trooper First Class Matthews handled a theft complaint from Jim's Tool and Party Rental in Prince Frederick. On 2/17/2018 at approximately 6:57 am,, rented four (4) round 60 inch folding tables. After numerous failed attempts to contact St. John, the owner reported the matter to law enforcement. A criminal Summons has been requested for Theft Scheme and Fraud for Casey Lea St. John. Investigation continues.BURGLARY: On 10/3/2018 at 9:30 pm, Trooper Stull responded to the 3800 block of 9th St. in North Beach for a reported burglary. The victim reported on 9/30/2018 noticing things in the home that appeared to have been disturbed. Contact was made with a relative to see if that person had been in the home during the residents absence and after confirming that they had not been, the victim called to report that the home had been burglarized. An Android watch and a social security card were missing. Investigation continues.THEFT: On 10/3/2018 a 10:35 pm, Trooper First Class Palumbo responded to the 700 block of Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick for a reported theft. The victim works for Nagoya Restaurant and opted to have a package delivered to the business address. When the package did not arrive and the tracking number showed it was signed for by someone at the business, the victim contacted law enforcement. After review of the surveillance video of the parking lot and delivery area, it revealed no FedEx deliveries were done at the restaurant location in the time frame noted on the tracking log. Investigation continues.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OVER 10 GRAMS: On 10/4/2018 at 11:53 pm, Trooper First Class Kaitz stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Rousby Hall Rd. in Lusby for traffic violations. A strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted., was found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and THC Wax. Slavings was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT: On 10/7/2018 at 2:21 pm, Trooper Fraser handled a theft complaint for the theft of a registration plate while the vehicle was at the Giant in Prince Frederick. The victim reported the plate was on the vehicle when the victim entered the store. The stolen registration plate was entered into METERS/NCIC. Investigation continues.DUI ARREST:was arrested for DUI on 10/03/2018 @ 11:54 pm by TPR L. Woolman.