MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(October 06, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 9/6/2018 at 3:59 pm, Trooper Stull stopped a vehicle on Huntingtown Rd. near Park Place in Huntingtown for traffic violations. Trooper Stull detected the strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle when contacting the driver., was arrested for possession of marijuana over 10 grams. Page was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. A passenger in the vehicle was also issued a civil citation for under 10 grams of marijuana.THEFT FROM VEHICLE: On 9/17/2018 at 11:49 am, Trooper First Class Kaitz handled a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the a driveway on German Chapel Rd. in Prince Frederick. The victim reported a wallet containing a drivers license and social security card were removed from an unlocked vehicle. Investigation continues.THEFT SCHEME: On 9/17/2018 at 6:30 pm, Trooper Marsch handled a report of a theft. The victim reported an aquaintance represented that he could secure "hunting rights" for the victim and a friend on property owned by others for cash. The victim gave a 45 year-old Dunkirk man the money and later found that he was unable to secure the rights. Charges are pending for the man for Theft Scheme less than $1000.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: On 9/19/2018 at 6:48 pm, Trooper Fraser received a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis was stolen from the 2300 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Registration tag number 6BR3935. The vehicle and registration were entered into METERS/NCIC. Investigation continues.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 9/20/2018 at 10:45 am, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the 200 block of Harbor Drive in Lusby for a reported broken window on the residence which was possibly shot. Investigation revealed the window had been penetrated by a BB shot. Further investigation revealed, had discharged the shot. A criminal summons has been issued for Craig for the Malicious Destruction of Property.THEFT OF FIREARMS: On 9/21/2018 at 1:21 pm, Trooper Woolman received a complaint for the theft of handguns from the residence in the 3700 block of Bedford Drive in North Beach. A Glock 23, 40 caliber handgun and a Berretta 92, 9mm Luger handgun had been removed from a secured safe inside the residence. Through investigation a posssible suspect has been developed and charges are pending. Both handguns were entered into METERS/NCIC.SHOPLIFTING: On 9/26/2018 at 5:43 pm, Trooper Woolman responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for a shoplifting complaint., was observed removing numerous clothing items off the racks and placing them into a shopping bag in a cart. She was observed leaving the store without paying for the items. Walker was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.SHOPLIFTING: On 9/26/2018 at 7:32 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for a shoplifting complaint., were observed placing numerous items in a bag and walking out of the store without paying for the items. Charges are pending for both Newman and Walker.THEFT OF BUILDING MATERIALS: On 9/27/2018 at 3:18 pm, Trooper Woolman responded to the Peebles Department Store in the Fox Run Shopping Center in Prince Federick for a theft complaint. The victim reported building materials that had been placed in the rear parking area behind the store had been taken by unknown suspect(s). Investigation continues.WARRANT SERVICE, POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE, CODEINE & ALPRAZOLAM: On 9/27/2018 at 9:02 am, Trooper First Class McCombs stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at Mill Bridge Rd. in Lusby for traffic violations. TFC McCombs, a K-9 officer, observed several criminal indicators when speaking with the 4 occupants of the vehicle and conducted a K-9 scan with K-9 Benelli indicating positive results., was arrested for an outstanding warrant from St. Mary's County Sheriff' Department. Nelson additionally was charged with theft for a Porter Cable cordless drill located in the vehicle., was arrested for possession alprazolam for which she did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia., was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, codeine and drug paraphernalia. Reed also received a traffic citation and an SERO for a cracked windshield. Reed, Faulds and Nelson were all incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. Charges are pending for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia for a Loveville woman.POSSESSION OF CDS/PILLS: On 9/24/2018 at 10:27 pm, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Industry Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Several criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Reaper from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office gave a positive alert and probable cause search was conducted., was arrested for possession of Tramadol for which she did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia. Blackistone was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Michael A. Davis, 28, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/12/2018 @ 11:59 pm TFC J. HarrodJoshua L. Sherrod, 33, of Bowie, arrested on 09/14/2018 @ 01:01 am TFC J. HarrodMatthew J. Garrett, 33, of Lusby, arrested on 09/14/2018 @ 01:29 am TFC J. PalumboBrently E. Vause, 53, of Columbia, arrested on 09/15/2018 @ 12:02 am Columbia TFC S. MatthewsAndrew R. Hall, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/15/2018 @ 11:05 pm TPR R. MarschJoshua M. Taylor, 21, of Lusby, arrested on 09/16/2018 @ 02:04 am TFC J. PalumboRichard C. Pirozzi, Jr., 21, of Crofton, arrested on 09/16/2018 @ 01:56 pm TPR. R. BackusBrian B. Heckmann, 53, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/21/2018 @ 11:10 pm TPR. R. BackusCynthia E. Kobrine, 71, of Potomac, arrested on 09/24/2018 @ 02:36 pm TFC J. PalumboMatthew J. Kerr, 32, of North Beach, arrested on 09/28/2018 @ 12:12 am TFC P. KaitzRebecca A. McDonald, 21, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/28/2018 @ 12:13 am TFC W. CostelloDylan V. Rodriguez, 24, of Lexington Pk, arrested on 09/28/2018 @ 07:12 pm TFC P. KaitzJason M. Fessette, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/28/2018 @ 09:15 pm TPR L. WoolmanLeah M. Dibble, 35, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/29/2018 @ 12:57 am TFC W. CostelloJeffrey W. Ocker, 32, of Washington, DC, arrested on 09/30/2018 @ 01:20 am TPR R. BackusGerwi R. Morsell, 45, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/30/2018 @ 01:57 am TFC W. Costello