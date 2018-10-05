Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON (October 05, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.
Contracts For Oct. 2, 2018
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $7,560,586 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F0267 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for the procurement of 163 repairable spare items in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Palmdale, California (81.96 percent); Irvine, California (4.79 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (4.10 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (2.26 percent); San Diego, California (2.09 percent); Hauppauge, New York (2.07 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.73 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,560,586 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Contracts For Oct. 3, 2018
The Boeing Co., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $62,719,985 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft inspections, modifications and repairs as well as F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G Inner Wing Panel (IWP) modifications and repairs. The remanufacturing efforts for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G will restore aircraft and IWP service life projections to new design specifications. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (77 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (13 percent); and Lemoore, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0003).
Contracts For Oct. 4, 2018
No applicable data.
Contracts For Oct. 5, 2018
No applicable data.