Local Navy Contract Awards

(October 05, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F0267 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for the procurement of 163 repairable spare items in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Palmdale, California (81.96 percent); Irvine, California (4.79 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (4.10 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (2.26 percent); San Diego, California (2.09 percent); Hauppauge, New York (2.07 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.73 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,560,586 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft inspections, modifications and repairs as well as F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G Inner Wing Panel (IWP) modifications and repairs. The remanufacturing efforts for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G will restore aircraft and IWP service life projections to new design specifications. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (77 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (13 percent); and Lemoore, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0003).