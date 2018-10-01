Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(October 01, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00028 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0116) for the procurement of four APY-10 radar system production kits for the Navy, eight for the government of the United Kingdom, four for the government of Australia, and related services in support of P-8A Poseidon aircraft production Lots 8 and 9. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (77.1 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (7.1 percent); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (3.4 percent); Woodland Park, New Jersey (3.4 percent); Black Mountain, North Carolina (1.8 percent); San Carlos, California (1.7 percent); Ashburn, Virginia (1.6 percent); Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada (1.4 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (1.3 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (1.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $46,114,946 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($11,371,053; 25 percent); and FMS ($34,743,893; 75 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price delivery order basic ordering agreement N00174-18-G-0001 under previously-awarded contract N00174-18-F-0469 for Mk 38 machine gun system coaxial kits. This delivery order will provide all of the necessary materials and services required to manufacture, assemble, inspect, preserve, package and ship coaxial kits to support operations and maintenance for the Mk 38 machine gun systems used by the Navy and Coast Guard. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (83 percent); and Mesa, Arizona (17 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funding; and fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Coast Guard) funding in the amount of $18,499,843 will be obligated on the delivery order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1009) to provide continuing operations and maintenance efforts in support of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance - Demonstrator Program (BAMS-D) program. This modification will allow the BAMS-D unmanned aircraft system to remain fully compliant with U.S. and overseas air traffic control authorities by modernizing the transponder and adding the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast capability to the aircraft. Work will be performed in Rancho Bernardo, California (75 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,900,000 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00127 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for incorporation of P-8A change proposals 809-05553 "Optical Sensor Capability"; and 809-05450 "A-Kit and Aircraft Updates" into 18 full-rate production Lot 7) P-8A aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (93 percent); and Seattle, Washington (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,044,214 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical maturation and risk reduction of the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (81 percent); East Hartford, Connecticut (4 percent); El Segundo, California (3 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (3 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (3 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2 percent); Akron, Ohio (2 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,445,410 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-0088)., is awarded a not-to-exceedmodification P00020 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-13-D-0010). This modification extends the period of performance to provide aerial refueling services to the Department of the Navy, other Department of Defense agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers during missions ranging from basic training to multi-national exercises. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (50 percent); Brunswick, Georgia (40 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001918F0051) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification is incorporation of Engineering Change Proposal (ECP) 6488, "Secondary Bleed Air Regulator and Shut Off Valve Improvement." The intent of the ECP is to improve aircraft reliability through the procurement of recurring kits for the secondary bleed air regulator and shut off valve in support of an F/A-18E/F and EA-18G initiative committed to the elimination of physiological episodes. Work will be performed in Irvine, California, and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,924,406 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2390, against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0014). This order procures standby flight displays to support government furnished equipment requirements for production aircraft; MV-22 Sustainment and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) production spares. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2016 advanced procurement (Air Force); and FMS funds in the amount of $12,563,165 are being obligated on this award, $ 11,963,765 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0042118F0744 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-15-G-0001). This task order provides engineering analysis and technical services to assess and investigate hardware and software trouble reports and perform corrective action in support of sustainment activities associated with the Landing System Upgrade program for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $844,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F1645 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This order provides for new Large Aircraft Infra-Red Countermeasure System Processor Replacement non-recurring engineering and 60 kits for the MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (65 percent); Miramar, California (14 percent); New River, North Carolina (13 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (6 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,350,663 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F1652 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for the procurement of 53 Harpoon Block II Plus tactical missile upgrade kits for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (69.5 percent); Galena, Kansas (10.5 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (6.6 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (6.5 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (2.2 percent); O'Fallon, Missouri (1.1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,253,926 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0042118F0121 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (FA8122-14-G-0001) for the procurement of 1,815 main long spraybars and 265 kits that consists of the 12 main short spraybars, one ignition spraybar, and one bolt in support of F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,080,440 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N0001918C1048) to procure support equipment for F-35 Lightning low-rate initial production Lot XI aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (31 percent); Redondo Beach, California (25 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (13 percent); Hartford, Connecticut (12 percent); Melbourne, Australia (8 percent); Rome, Italy (4 percent); Franklin, Ohio (4 percent); and Chatsworth, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); and non-DoD Participant funds in the amount of $315,773,716 are being obligated at time of award, $29,911,537 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($108,665,198; 34.41 percent); Navy ($31,062,358; 9.84 percent); Marine Corps ($5,186,434; 1.64 percent); and non-DoD participants ($170,859,726; 54.11 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00006) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0026). This modification procures fiscal 2018 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) production requirements for the Navy, Air Force, Army, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and the government of the United Kingdom. Hardware for this procurement includes weapon replaceable assemblies and support equipment: 466 Advanced Threat Warning Sensors, 15 LAIRCM Signal Processor Replacements (LSPRs), 30 Control Indicator Units, 62 Control Indicator Unit Replaceable, 114 -2103 Signal Processors, 161 Infrared Missile Warning Sensors, 245 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs), 20 Multi-Role Electro-Optical End-to-End Test Sets, 125 GLTA Shipping Containers, 56 High Capacity Cards, 16 LSPR Smart Connector Assemblies, 381 Personal Computer Memory Card, International Association Cards, and 11 LSPR Battery Kits. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34 percent); Goleta, California (30 percent); Longmont, Colorado (11 percent); Colombia, Maryland (3 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (19 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy, Army, Air Force); fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $210,500,224 are obligated at time of award; $4,647,172 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($161,240,756; 77 percent); Army ($27,756,313; 13 percent); Air Force ($19,784,658; 9 percent); and the government of United Kingdom ($1,718,497; 1 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021) for additional long-lead materials, parts, and components in support of F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 13 propulsion systems. This modification is in support of Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $209,601,517 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($73,537,179; 35 percent); Marine Corps ($35,477,475; 17 percent); Navy ($21,888,984; 10 percent); non-DoD participants ($41,929,486; 20 percent); and FMS customers ($36,768,394; 18 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor not-to-exceed undefinitized modification P00039 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0002) for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) engineering and manufacturing development. This modification continues Phase 1 efforts and provides for the performance of Phase 2 structural analysis and structural design efforts related to NGJ-MB static and fatigue requirements. Phase 2 will require the final redesign efforts and the manufacturing implementation of that redesign (developed during Phases 1 and 2) into the NGJ-MB engineering development model pods to be used in system developmental testing. Additionally, Phase 2 will provide for non-recurring analysis and design activities associated with weight reduction and service life improvements to be incorporated into the NGJ-MB system demonstration test articles. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (40.3 percent); El Segundo, California (32.4 percent); and Dallas, Texas (27.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,441,571 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2048 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) for the procurement of 440 low-rate initial production 11 Generation 3 Helmet Mounted Display Systems, oxygen masks, and initial spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force (180); Navy (60); Marine Corps (69); non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants (119); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers (12). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $116,311,183 are being obligated at time of award, $70,826,314 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($47,120,086; 40.5 percent); Navy ($15,711,725; 13.5 percent); Marine Corps ($18,944,511; 16.3 percent); non-DoD participant ($31,599,088; 27.2 percent); and FMS customers ($2,935,773; 2.5 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00008 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020). This modification provides for additional long lead-time components, parts, and materials in support of Lot 13 F-35 Lightning II propulsion systems in support of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy; non-Department of Defense (DoD); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $30,439,813 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($29,054,685; 73.99 percent); Air Force ($582,821; 1.49 percent); Navy ($109,186; 0.28 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($9,228,392; 23.50 percent); and FMS customers ($291,607; 0.74 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-incentive-fee order N0001918F0546 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0019). This order provides for the development and deployment of the MH-60 product line software configuration 20 fleet release for all MH-60 air platform variants in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and the government of Denmark. Additionally, this order includes tasking and activities associated with the development and integration of an enhanced fuel and power management capability and the integration of the form, fit, and function replacement of the multifunctional information distribution system, low volume terminal, Block 2 upgrade and associated software. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $28,060,715 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($12,047,419; 33 percent); and FMS ($23,976,715; 67 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2494 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the procurement of various diminishing manufacturing sources parts to protect deliveries for future F-35 Lightning II lots. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $29,254,101 will be obligated at time of award, $10,589,608 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($6,353,410; 21.72 percent); Marine Corps ($3,128,028; 10.69 percent); Navy ($1,108,170; 3.79 percent); non-DoD participants ($12,181,209; 41.64 percent); and FMS customers ($6,483,284; 22.16 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-0517 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for the non-recurring engineering necessary to incorporate the E-2D Link-16 Crypto Modernization and Frequency Remapping capability by integrating the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Concurrent Multi Netting 4 terminal and a low volume Link-16 High Power Amplifier into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (89 percent); Woodland Hills, California (6 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); and St. Augustine. Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,544,967 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00019 to a previously issued delivery order 0096 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-12-G-0006 to procure 12 additional MV-22 Integrated Aircraft Survivability Equipment (IASE) retrofit A-Kits Block C; 12 MV-22 IASE retrofit kit installations; IASE configuration B retrofit A and B-Kit installation; and five CV-22 IASE advanced mission computer A-Kits. Work will be performed at Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (81.9 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (17.7 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,810,033 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($9,577,130; 88 percent); and Air Force ($1,232,903; 12 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00018 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0027) to procure MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned air system, tactical control system 2016 Linux cyber baseline implementation of build 9 software release. Work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,905,071 will be obligated at time of award, $629,350 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-15-D-0001 to exercise an option for production units, spares, consumables, engineering enhancements, and configuration management services under the Man Transportable Robotic System MK1 Robotic Systems program. The work will be performed in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by September 2019. No contract funds are being obligated at this time. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor order N0001918F2414 against a previously issued firm-fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0005). This order provides for non-recurring engineering for early identification, development, and qualification of corrections to potential and current operational issues. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (88 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $43,181,577 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($25,813,010; 41 percent); Air Force ($19,181,577; 30 percent); Non-U.S. DoD Participants ($12,599,197; 20 percent); and foreign military sales customers ($5,905,581; 9 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00174-16-C-0046 to exercise option year two for continued implementation of a facilities critical infrastructure control and monitoring system interface to the Navy Virtual Perimeter Monitoring System that will allow for monitoring and control of critical facility infrastructure for potential operating hazards or intrusions. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (80 percent); and San Diego, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy, Air Force and Army National Guard) funding in the amount of $2,694,679 will be obligated at time of award and would expire at the end of fiscal 2018. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00050 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0036) to procure continued support services to include the design, development, procurement, building, installation, test, evaluation, calibration, modification, operation and maintenance on aircraft and engines for the Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation Department in support of the Navy, and other government and commercial customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (95 percent); China Lake, California (2.5 percent); and Point Mugu, California (2.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00062 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides non-recurring and recurring engineering support to incorporate crew comfort provisions on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (76.13 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (21.89 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.98 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $10,833,190 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 109 radio frequency blanking units and associated special test equipment in support of F/A-18E/F/G aircraft production and the retrofit of all existing EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $7,654,967 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award combines purchases for the Navy ($5,167,003; 67 percent); and FMS ($2,287,964; 33 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0017).