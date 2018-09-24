Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 24, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., was awardedfor modification P00006 to the previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee fiscal 2018 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter annual sustainment contract (N00019-18-C-1041). This modification provides for additional software sustainment and flight test support for Air Systems used by theAir Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Services to be provided include support to maintain, update, release, and deliver air systems software, as well as support for F-35 flight test operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (43 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (41 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force) funds; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $39,223,382 will be obligated at time of award; $31,429,694 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($15,714,454; 40.06 percent); Marine Corps ($7,857,620; 20.03 percent); Navy ($7,857,620; 20.03 percent); and non-DoD participants ($7,793,688; 19.88 percent). The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 31, 2018), is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00174-16-D-0001 to exercise an option for post-production support under the Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) MK2 robotic systems program. Post-production support includes depot level repair services, quality assurance, metrics tracking and reporting, Catalog Ordering Logistics Tracking System data entry and the implementation of configuration management changes and engineering enhancements to support the MTRS MK 2 series. Work will be performed in Waltham, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by August 2019. No funding is obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity.(N00174-18-D-0009); and(N00174-18-D-0008), are awarded modifications to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award contract to exercise option one for support services for the Demonstration and Assessment Team. Advanced Technology International will be awarded anmodification, which brings the cumulative value of their contract to $17,070,124. PAE National Security Solutions Inc. will be awarded an $8,170,700 modification, which brings the cumulative value of their contract to $16,185,386. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operation forces to include; warfighter workshops and other engagement activities; preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings; analysis and reporting of warfighting/warfighter inputs and concepts. Each task order will be competed amongst multiple award contract holders, and locations will be dependent upon each awarded task order. Work is expected to be completed by September 2019. No contract funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) waterfront installation support. This contract will provide support in performing the functions of an alteration installation team with the installation of ship alterations, ship change documents, and ordnance alterations as related to the CIWS on Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales vessels. The contract consists of a one-year base period and four one-year option periods. If all options are exercised, the cumulative contract value will be $51,227,112. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (41 percent); San Diego, California (30 percent); Everett, Washington (6 percent); Mayport, Florida (6 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (6 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent); Jubail & Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4 percent); Rota, Spain (1 percent); and one location less than one percent, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated on the first delivery order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The", is the contracting activity (N00174-18-D-0018)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00061) to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive (firm target) contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides for the procurement of one Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (24.90 percent); Syracuse, New York (19.05 percent); Melbourne, Florida (7.60 percent); El Segundo, California (4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.08 percent); Menlo Park, California (3.83 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.30 percent); Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (1.49 percent); Owego, New York (1.37 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1.26 percent); Lunenberg, Novia Scotia, Canada (1.58 percent); Longueil, Quebec, Canada (0.69 percent); Laval, Quebec, Canada (0.63 percent); Latina, Italy (0.13 percent); Wimborne, United Kingdom (0.06 percent); and various locations throughout the continental U.S. (27.03 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $164,326,263 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aorder (N0001918F2063) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0034) for the repair of 134 HARM AGM-88B/C guidance sections for the Air Force (100) and the Navy (34); the procurement of 12 HARM AGM-88B/C control sections for the Air Force; and associated support technical data. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force and Navy) funds in the amount of $7,498,680 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchase for the Air Force ($5,802,828; 77 percent); and Navy ($1,695,852; 23 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 360 alternate angle of attack transmitters for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Burnsville, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,161,480 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1043).No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00029 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N00019-14-D-0011) to exercise an option for organizational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance, logistics, and engineering support for Navy T-45 aircraft, aircraft systems, and related support equipment for flight and test and evaluation operations. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas (45.7 percent); NAS Meridian, Mississippi (41.7 percent); NAS Pensacola, Florida (10.1 percent); and NAS Patuxent River, Maryland (2.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acontract for professional support services for Naval Sea Systems Command 21, surface warfare directorate. The required services support SEA 21 in its mission to manage critical modernization, maintenance, training and inactivation programs and include program management, engineering, logistics, planning and readiness, and financial management support services. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $74,717,645. Work will be performed in the District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,707,500 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services and materials required to support the existing surveillance Data Collection System (DCS) to include hardware, software, airtime, technical and engineering services. The existing DCS integrates all sensors and transmitters currently used in a comprehensive client-server architecture that is expandable to accommodate new sensors, transmitters, and communication systems as required. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia (97 percent); Key West, Florida (1 percent); Colorado Springs, Colorado (1 percent), and Washington, District of Columbia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed September 2023. Fiscal 2018 procurement (defense agencies) funding in the amount of $294,121 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. A notice of intent to sole source in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 5.201 and 5.203 (a) and was posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website, July 18, 2017. The, is the contracting activity (N0017818D4007).No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for the procurement of program administrative labor for non-recurring sustainment activities; supplies, services and planning for depot activations; material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities and mockup engines and modules for test cells in support of F-35 Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $266,062,462 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($83,646,823, 31 percent); Marine Corps ($43,446,086, 16 percent); Navy ($32,271,482, 12 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($99,075,389; 37 percent); and FMS ($7,662,682; 3 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1069)., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-18-C-1021). This modification provides for fiscal 2018 Initial Spare Modules, Parts and Afloat/Deployment Spares Package in support of the F135 Lot 12 Propulsion Production contract. This modification provides for the procurement of initial spare common fan modules, augmentors, power and gearbox modules, engine nozzles, lift fans and clutches in support of in support of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $187,553,466 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for Marine Corps ($67,324,338, 36 percent); Air Force ($44,322,884, 24 percent); Navy ($1,071,466, 1 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($57,460,076; 31 percent); and FMS ($17,374,702; 9 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm undefinitized contract action for the procurement of urgent spares, containers, and materials in support of refurbishment required to repair Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X Tactical and Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs). This contract provides for the procurement of four active optical target detectors (AOTD) and radio frequency (RF) data links, four tactical guidance units, eight CATM guidance units, five AOTD containers, one Block I propulsion steering section (PSS), one Block 2 PSS, five all-up-round containers and 19 Block 2 EUs for the Navy. In addition, this contract procures two AOTDs, two guidance units, 12 CATM guidance units, six AOTD containers, one Block I PSS and two Block 2 PSSs for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Cheshire, Connecticut (28 percent); Tucson, Arizona (16 percent); Tewksbury, Massachusetts (15 percent); Valencia, California (9 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (6 percent); Goleta, California (5 percent); Calgary, Alberta, Canada (5 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy and Air Force); and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,340,987 will be obligated at time of award; $8,275,324 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1068)., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-type indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-17-D-0015). This modification provides for additional planning, analysis, development, training, support equipment management, facilities and execution in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Industrial and Logistics Management Planning/Sustainment Department (AIR 6.7). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funding is being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1048). This modification exercises an option for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot XI support equipment for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (31 percent); Redondo Beach, California (25 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (13 percent); Hartford, Connecticut (12 percent); Melbourne, Australia (8 percent); Rome, Italy (4 percent); Franklin, Ohio (4 percent); and Chatsworth, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $88,029,912 will be obligated at time of award, $45,158,482 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (P00031) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-13-C-0032). This modification exercises an option for support services aircrew to augment Naval Test Wing Atlantic/Pacific (NTWL/NTWP) squadrons to ensure completion of mission essential testing and evaluation of all NTWL/NTWP manned air vehicles. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland (94 percent); NAS Pt. Mugu, California (5 percent); and NAS China Lake, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement; working capital; research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance (Navy), as well as foreign military sales funding in the amount of $11,717,770 will be obligated at time of award, $501,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This option combines purchases for the Navy ($21,014,500; 96 percent); the governments of Germany ($556,000; 2.5 percent); Taiwan ($200,500.00; 0.9 percent); and Greece ($115,000; 0.5 percent); and Brazil ($21,000; 0.1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Act. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of up to 75 each Moving Land Target (MLT) Command Control Systems, MLT ground control stations, MLT ground communication relay stations, Global Positioning System (GPS) cables, MLT small specialty tires and wheels, MLT large specialty tires and wheels, MLT small cable installation kits, MLT large cable installation kits, steering rings, augmented GPS subsystems, vehicle integration modules, steering ring adapter kits, and fuse tap electrical integration kits. In addition, this contract provides for up to 25 associated training support events, as well as associated contractor logistics support, in-service engineering support, data management, and travel. Work will be performed in Sandy, Utah, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funding will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001918D0137).No applicable data.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0005) that exercises an option to procure the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) full-rate production Lot 7. This modification provides for the conversion of U.S. government-provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 29 AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds for the government of Italy and three for the Navy. This modification also includes the procurement of related supplies and services necessary for AARGM full-rate production Lot 7 manufacture, delivery, sparing, and fleet deployment. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80 percent); Ridgecrest, California (10 percent); and Sanguinetto, Italy (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $22,005,520 will be obligated at time of award, $583,629 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($1,732,059; 8 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($20,273,461; 92 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F0567 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004). This delivery order provides for the procurement of 866 interim spare parts necessary to support the repair and maintenance of CH-53K low-rate initial production, Lot 2 configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (26 percent); Longueuil, Quebec, Canada (10 percent); Redmond, Washington (9 percent); Cudahy, Wisconsin (5 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (42 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,395,297 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0003) for the procurement of aircraft armament equipment in support of 12 F/A-18E/F and 14 EA-18G Lot 40 and 41 aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Meza, Arizona (26 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (20 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (15 percent); El Segundo, California (11 percent); Grove, Oklahoma (6 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (4 percent); Placentia, California (4 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,323,606 are obligated at time of award, $18,258,354 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedfor modification P00008 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0033). This modification exercises an option to procure T56-A-427A engines, power section modules and reduction gearbox modules for the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2470 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for the low rate initial production 3 initial spares operational requirement to support organizational level maintenance for the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS). The initial spares requirement consists of six antenna group assemblies, six wideband receivers/exciters, ten radar signal processors (RSP), two antenna drive electronics and two RSP external power supplies for the MFAS. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (35 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (21.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (12.3 percent); Exeter, New Hampshire (9.1 percent); San Diego, California (6.3 percent); Annapolis, Maryland (4.5 percent); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (3.8 percent); Hampstead, Maryland (2 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (4.8 percent), and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of AN/ZPY-4 Radar supplies for the MQ-8B Fire Scout Unmanned Air System for the Navy. The maximum quantities that can be procured under this contract include a quantity of 14 complete AN/ZPY-4 Radar sets; 17 antenna pedestals; 17 receiver transmitters; 20 signal processors; 48 waveguide assemblies; 15 harness assemblies; 15 radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies (W110); 15 RF cable assemblies (W111); 15 RF cable assemblies (W112); 19 Radar Command and Control Systems. Work will be performed in Huntington, New York, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001918D0130)., is awardedfor modification P00009 to a delivery order (0025) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option for engineering, logistics, and program management in support of F/A-18A-D, E-F and EA-18G aircraft in support of reducing fleet out of reporting rates and maintenance planning. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,157,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.