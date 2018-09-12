Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Upper Marlboro

FORESTVILLE, Md. (September 12, 2018)—Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died and another was injured Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.



At approximately 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Forestville barrack responded on a report of a two-vehicle crash on MD Rt. 4 north of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Ford Taurus was traveling south on Rt. 4 when for unknown reasons crossed over the grass median.



The Ford Taurus then crashed head-on into a white Chevy Cruze, which was traveling north on Rt. 4 at the time of the crash. The driver of the Ford Taurus, identified as Donald Edward Keresztenyi, 64, of Silver Spring. Md., was declared deceased on the scene. The driver of the Chevy Cruze, Clinton M. Simpson, 29, of Dunkirk, Md., was extricated from his vehicle and transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.



Alcohol, drugs and speeding have been ruled out as potential causes of the crash. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.