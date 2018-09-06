Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Collin Joseph Donohue (27) Frederick Emmett Donahue (58) Heather Marie Brown (21) Jennifer Ashley Saunders (31) Peter James White (33) Tiffany Amber Herring (32) Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(September 06, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of August 27 through September 2, deputies responded to 1,306 calls for service throughout the community.On August 31 at approximately 9:35pm, deputies responded to the Fastop Convenience Store located at 9880 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk for the report of an armed robbery of the establishment. The clerk reported to responding deputies that he was closing out the lottery register when a white male wearing a black mask ran into the store brandishing a handgun. The suspect jumped the counter and then grabbed the money from the register drawer. The suspect jumped back over the counter and subsequently discharged his handgun in the direction of the wall behind the counter. The clerk was not hurt during the confrontation.Detectives from the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived on the scene and assumed the investigation. The scene was processed and numerous items of evidence were recovered. A review of the surveillance footage revealed a description of the suspect. The suspect is described as a thin, white male wearing tan cargo pants, grey New Balance sneakers, and a black tee shirt. The suspect was possibly between 18 and 30 years of age. The suspect wore a black mask covering half of his face and was not wearing gloves. The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm. It was confirmed that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.Calvert detectives are actively working this case. If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.govTRESPASSING: On August 27, Deputy Gilmore responded to the Chesapeake Beach Fastop for a trespassing complaint., who is indefinitely banned from this location, was on the property. Donahue was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing on Private Property.CDS: On August 28, Deputy R. Evans and other units responded to the Dollar General in St Leonard for a possible intoxicated driver. Deputy Deleon detained the subject,, who was in possession of Lyrica, Alprazolam, hypodermic needles, spoons with suspected heroin residue and a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue. Saunders was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.CDS: On August 29, Deputy Parks assisted Deputy Clas with a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Cox Road in Huntingtown. The driver,, denied having anything illegal in her vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed hypodermic needles, crack cocaine pipes, a soda can with burn marks and residue, and a clear vile with suspected heroin. Herring was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On August 31, Deputy Ridgely responded to TJ Maxx in Prince Frederick to assist with a traffic stop. One of the passengers,, had a warrant through Maryland State Police. A search of his person revealed a hypodermic needle, a Suboxone strip, a dollar bill with suspected heroin residue and a bottle cap with suspected heroin residue. White was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On September 1, Deputy Bowlan responded to the Prince Frederick Ford dealership for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon his arrival he made contact withandin the parking lot. A search of Donohue's person revealed multiple glass smoking pipes, pills and suspected crack cocaine. A search of the vehicle revealed a purse that belonged to Brown which contained multiple glass smoking pipes and a prescription bottle with a variety of non-controlled substances. A search of Brown's person revealed another glass smoking pipe and suspected crack cocaine. Both Donohue and Brown were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Removing the Label from a Prescription.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-46201: On August 28, Lt. Naughton responded to the North Beach Welcome Center for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on August 18th he noticed a decorative iron gate had been spray painted and ripped from its hinges. The value of damaged property is $2,218.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-46524: On August 29, Deputy Lewis responded to Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised around 11:20 PM an unknown suspect(s) hit her mailbox. The estimated value of damage is $20.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-46978: On September 1, Deputy Boerum responded to Flagstaff Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 8:00 AM and 1:15 PM an unknown suspect(s) shattered the back windshield of her vehicle.THEFT: 18-46265: On August 28, Deputy Flynt responded to Giant in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two males entered the store, placed multiple items into a cart, and left without paying. The estimated value of stolen merchandise is $50.THEFT: 18-46475: On August 29, Deputy Hardesty responded to the Ranch Club Campground for the report of a theft. The complainant advised while he was in the shower, an unknown suspect(s) stole his bicycle that was parked out front. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.THEFT: 18-46930: On September 1, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Grays Road, Port Republic for the report of mail tampering. The complainant advised a package was delivered to his house, however, when he got home the package was missing. He found the package approximately 20 yards from his mailbox, ripped open and lying in the woods.THEFT: 18-47119: On September 2, Deputy Josey responded to Sollers Wharf Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on August 30th an unknown suspect(s) stole a package from his mailbox. The value of stolen property is $13.19.