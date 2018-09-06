Man Killed by Tractor-Trailer While Standing in Fast Lane on Baltimore Beltway

CATONSVILLE, Md. (September 06, 2018)—Maryland State Police have made the identification and notification involving the person who reportedly jumped from his vehicle and was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer last night on the outer loop of I-695 in Baltimore County.



The victim is identified as Michael C. Dent, 38, of Catonsville, Md. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Just before 8:00 p.m. last night, troopers at the Golden Ring Barrack were dispatched for a report of a crash on the outer loop of I-695 at exit 15, Rt. 40. The ongoing investigation indicates Dent was driving a 2018 Nissan, when he struck the rear of another car while both were driving onto the outer loop of I-695 from the Security Blvd. ramp. Dent did not stop and continued on, driving toward Rt. 40 in lane three.



Multiple witnesses told investigating troopers that while traveling in lane three, the Nissan driver opened his car door and jumped out of his moving car into lane two of the beltway. An oncoming tractor trailer traveling in lane two was unable to stop and struck the man. The 25-year-old truck driver from South Carolina reported no injuries.



The unoccupied Nissan continued for a short distance down the beltway and came to rest along a guardrail on the right side of the highway. No other vehicles were struck. No other injuries were reported, including the two occupants of the car originally struck on the ramp.



Reasons for the driver's actions are unknown at this time. The investigation is continuing.



Editor's Note 06-SEP-2018: Police today updated their release based on current information.



