23-Year-old Inmate Murdered in Maryland State Prison

CRESAPTOWN, Md. (Sept. 04, 2018)—The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation into the death of a state prison inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.



The victim is identified as Teyquan Wilson, 23. He was an inmate at the Western Correctional Institution in Allegany County.



The preliminary investigation indicates that at about 12:15 a.m. on September 2, 2018, correctional officers were making rounds when their attention was directed to a specific cell, shared by two inmates, one of whom was Wilson. The victim was unresponsive and had sustained obvious injuries.



Correctional officers provided immediate emergency care and emergency medical personnel were summoned. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Cumberland Fire Department.



An autopsy performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined the manner of the victim's death was homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time.



Maryland State Police homicide investigators have identified a potential suspect, who is also an inmate at the institution. They have briefed the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office on the progress of the investigation and will work with that office to pursue charges in this case.



The investigation is continuing.