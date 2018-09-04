Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON (Sept. 04, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.
Contracts For Aug. 30, 2018
The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a ceiling price $805,318,853 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract to provide the design, development, fabrication, test, verification, certification, delivery, and support of four MQ-25A unmanned air vehicles, including integration into the carrier air wing to provide an initial operational capability to the Navy. The work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (45.5 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (6.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.1 percent); Quebec, Canada (3.1 percent); Palm Bay, Florida (2.3 percent); San Diego, California (1.5 percent); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (37.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,050,820 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; three offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1012).
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $250,438,817 modification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0033). This modification definitizes pricing for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (27.68 percent); El Segundo, California (17.21 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom,(14.04 percent); Orlando, Florida (8.86 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (8.55 percent); San Diego, California (4.42 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (3.31 percent); Marietta, Georgia (2.73 percent); Turin, Italy (1.40 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.38 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.70 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (0.64 percent); Palmdale, California (0.63 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (0.61 percent); Melbourne, Florida (0.56 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.54 percent); Irvine, California (0.53 percent); Arlington, Texas (0.53 percent); Valencia, California (0.53 percent); British Columbia, Canada, (0.52 percent); Camden, New Jersey (0.39); Garden Grove, California (0.37); Cheltenham, United Kingdom, (0.27); Hauppauge, New York (0.25 percent); Kjeller, Norway (0.23 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.22 percent); Clearfield, Utah (0.22 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (0.19 percent); Tempe, Arizona (0.17 percent); Williston, Vermont (0.16 percent); Avon, Massachusetts (0.16 percent); Wichita, Kansas (0.16 percent); Inglewood, California (0.13 percent); Sarasota, Florida (0.13 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (0.12 percent); Plano, Texas (0.12 percent); Helena, Montana (0.11 percent); Eskisehir, Turkey (0.11 percent); City of Industry, California (0.10 percent); Montmorency, Australia (0.10 percent); and other locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (0.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); international partner;and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $250,438,817 will be obligated at time of award, $168,038,355 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchase for the Air Force ($86,299,673; 34.46 percent); Marine Corps ($44,887,147; 17.92 percent); Navy ($36,851,534; 14.71 percent); Foreign Military Sales customers ($41,216,398; 16.46 percent); and international partners ($41,184,065; 16.45 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded not-to-exceed $118,219,503 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020). This modification provides for initial spares, including four F135-PW-600 (STOVL) engines for the Marine Corps; one power module and gearbox; four lift fan modules; and eight drive shafts in support of the Marine Corps' low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $118,219,503 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Contracts For Aug. 31, 2018
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $81,030,000 not-to-exceed modification to previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-0584 issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of air vehicle initial spares for the F-35 Lightning III aircraft, including afloat spares packages, Marine Corps quick engine change kits, and associated consumables to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas 24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (6.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps), funds in the amount of $81,030,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($44,052,000; 54 percent); and the Marine Corps ($36,978,000; 46 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $10,529,891 firm-fixed-price order (F2649) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-8008) to implement Engineering Change Proposal 11ZR034R1 for the retrofit of 14 three bearing swivel module units for Marine Corps F-35 Lightening II. aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (80 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (20 percent), and is expected to be complete in August 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,529,891 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $10,165,914 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0004). This modification provides for F-35 support equipment fleet modernization efforts to include the procurement of support equipment and associated site activation labor in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps.); 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $10,165,914 will be obligated at time of award, $3,304,578 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($2,691,305, 26 percent); Air Force ($2,589,823, 25 percent); Marine Corps ($1,038,291, 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($3,263,728; 32 percent); and FMS ($582,767; 6 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Lockheed Martin Secures Automated Test Equipment Contract
Company to build and deliver up to 200+ eCASS stations for U.S. Navy as part of a seven-year contract worth up to more than $500 million
ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 4, 2018)—The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a seven-year contract worth up to more than $500 million to build and deliver more than 200+ electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems (eCASS) to maximize aircraft readiness. The previous Navy CASS contract awarded in 2000 to Lockheed Martin was worth $287 million.
According to Navy Naval Air Systems Command, eCASS saves the Navy money by averting the repair of avionics at the next level of maintenance or sending the parts back to the original equipment manufacturer. Sailors use eCASS to troubleshoot and repair aircraft electronics ashore and at sea, allowing them to return aircraft such as the F/A-18 and E-2D to operational status quickly and efficiently.
"Lockheed Martin's partnership with the Navy on Automated Test Equipment began more than 30 years ago with the production and sustainment of the legacy CASS family of products," said Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president, Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions. "Our technology is always evolving and now can support F-35 advanced avionics and other fifth-generation platforms. Our goal remains the same—keep aircraft mission ready at the most affordable lifecycle cost now and for the future."
Since 2010, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 80 eCASS stations to the Navy, as part of its transition from the legacy CASS testing stations to the smaller, faster and more reliable eCASS.
