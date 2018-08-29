Local Government Schedule Changes for Labor Day Holiday

Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In addition:
• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• There will be no county bus service Monday.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 3.
• Mt. Hope, Southern, Harriet E. Brown and Northeast community centers will be closed Sept. 3.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed Sept. 3.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with regular hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open Monday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Kings Landing Park will be open Monday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Monday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Kings Landing pool will be open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3.
• Cove Point Park pools will open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3.
• The Solomons Visitor Information Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 3. Normal hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, 12:30-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 30.
• Breezy Point Beach and Campground will be open with normal operating hours Monday, Sept. 3.
• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be closed for the holiday weekend and is scheduled to reopen after several weeks of maintenance on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6 a.m. The aquatic center's hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charles County Government
The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day). All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
• Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Tuesday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 8.
• VanGO services will not be operating.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, and all school based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be closed.
• All outdoor pools will open noon—5 p.m. for open swim (La Plata, and McDonough).
• Charles County Public Library is closed from Saturday, Sept. 1–Monday, Sept. 3 (All branches).
• Charles County Department of Health is closed.
St. Mary's County Government
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 3 in observance of Labor Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, September 4.
Also closed on Monday will be St. Andrew's Landfill, all convenience
centers, St. Mary's Transit System, all county library locations, senior
activity centers and there will be no meals on wheels deliveries. The Piney
Point & St. Clement's Island Museums will be open Monday from 10 a.m. until
5 p.m.
College of Southern Maryland (CSM)
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces all CSM campuses will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In addition, CSM's La Plata, Leonardtown, Prince Frederick and Regional Hughesville campuses will be closed Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2. The holiday closure applies to all CSM fitness and aquatic centers.
CSM welcomes back students and begins its 2018 fall semester Sept. 4. With more than 100 programs and more than 60 guaranteed transfer agreements with colleges and universities nationwide, CSM can help make it possible for students to secure job offers—not debt—in pursuit of their goals. Get started at register.csmd.edu.
For students who have already applied for admission, CSM staff makes it easy to register for classes this Saturday, Aug. 27, during its 'Super Saturday' event being held at the La Plata, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown campuses. Super Saturday is a do-it-all event that includes the opportunity to explore the campus, complete placement tests, meet with an adviser, register, pay for classes and purchase books for the upcoming semester. Students who need to take placement tests must arrive by 9 a.m. Call 301-934-7765, option 9, for more information or visit www.csmd.edu/admissions.
The CSM La Plata Campus is located at 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Leonardtown Campus is located at 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The CSM Prince Frederick is located at 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick.
MDOT MVA
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices and VEIP stations on Saturday, September 1, 2018 and Monday, September 3, 2018 for Labor Day. MDOT MVA's self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open. Customers are encouraged to complete transactions online at MVAonline.md.gov/