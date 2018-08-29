Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 29, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00018 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0022). This modification exercises an option for business jet training services in support of contracted air services basic training, large national exercises, and small, single unit training exercises. Missions include maritime air patrol, low/slow terrorist aircraft, air interdiction training, and air intercept/anti-submarine training in support of the Navy and Marine Corps, other Department of Defense agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers. These services support training requirements through air intercept control, anti-submarine tactical attack control, tracking exercises, electronic warfare missions, banner tows and target tows. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50 percent); Coronado, California (40 percent); and Kauai, Hawaii (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of six quick engine change/engine build up components and associated mating to six spare core engines (CFM56-7B27) for the P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Poseidon Aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Everett, Washington (60 percent); and Dallas, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and cooperative agreement funding in the amount of $23,711,868 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($15,807,912; 66.7 percent); and the government of Australia ($7,903,956; 33.3 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-0055).