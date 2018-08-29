Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Calvert County Department of Economic Development Seeks Input for 2019 Visitors Guide
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is currently compiling information for the 2019 Calvert County Visitors Guide. Museums, dining and shopping destinations, hotels, inns, recreational boating organizations, wineries and other tourism-related facilities with locations in Calvert County are encouraged to submit information for possible inclusion in the 2019 guide, free of charge.
Sites that were included in last year's Visitors Guide are requested to contact county government only if there are changes. New sites and those that wish to note changes should call the Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 no later than Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Every effort will be made to include complete descriptions for each listing. However, due to space limitations, the Department of Economic Development reserves the right to edit or omit listings as necessary. The 2018 Visitors Guide can be found online at www.choosecalvert.com/visitorguide.
For more information about the Department of Economic Development, our visitor sites and attractions and the services available to assist county businesses, call 410-535-4583, or 301-855-1880; send an email to info@ecalvert.com; or visit online at www.choosecalvert.com.
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation to Offer Walk With Ease Program
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the Arthritis Foundation, will offer a six-week "Walk With Ease" program beginning Monday, Sept. 10. The program is designed to help citizens with arthritis pain begin safely incorporating exercise into everyday life.
Walk With Ease can help reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis; increase balance, strength and walking pace; and improve overall health. To learn more, residents are invited to one of two information sessions scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 5. The sessions are 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. at the North Beach Recreation Center located at 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
For additional information, please contact the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 8211 or 8205. Citizens with speech or hearing impairment can contact Maryland Relay for the hearing and speech impaired at 800-735-2258. Calvert County services are accessible for individuals with disabilities.
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation Offers Therman Gray Scholarship Assistance Program
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce the Therman Gray Scholarship Fee Assistance Program is entering its fifth year helping low-income residents access parks and recreation programs including camps and classes at a reduced cost.
"It is a priority for us to ensure that Parks & Recreation programs are accessible to all Calvert County residents," said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. "We are excited to continue offering this scholarship and look forward to providing recreational opportunities to citizens of all income levels."
Applications are available online at the link provided below or by calling the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Applications can be submitted by emailing ParksandRecreation@calvertcountymd.gov or mailed to 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD, 20678, Attn: Parks & Recreation. Printed applications can also be hand delivered to the Parks & Recreation main office located at 205 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
Calvert County Office on Aging to Host Caregivers Night Out Event
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, announces it will host a free Caregivers Night Out event Thursday, Sept. 27, from 4-7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Caregivers Night Out is an opportunity for caregivers in the local community to come together and enjoy a meal, dessert and a movie. The movie featured at this event is "Wonder."
"We know caregiving can be demanding, overwhelming and rewarding at the same time, and as a way of showing our appreciation, Office on Aging staff is providing a night of relaxation with a great meal and a movie," said Aging Services Division Chief Susan Justice. "We can't thank caregivers enough for their dedication and support of loved ones, family members and neighbors, and we hope that caregivers take time and enjoy this special evening."
Registration is required and individuals must register by Friday, Sept. 7. Contact Amy Boucher at 410-535-4606 to register. Information on the Calvert County Office on Aging can be found online or by calling 410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170.