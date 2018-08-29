MSP Reports for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 29, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT: The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff's Office, La Plata Town Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Charles County.BRINGS CAR TO POLICE FOR INSPECTION W/DRUGS IN VEHICLE: On Monday, August 20, at approximately 0817 hours, Trooper M. Foster #6937 responded to the La Plata Barrack parking lot to assist a citizen with a salvage inspection of a Silver Ford Fiesta, driven by. A small baggie with a powdery substance was observed in the vehicle. Trooper Foster made contact with Fraser and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed the following: Cocaine and Paraphernalia. Fraser was charged with 601.(a)(1) CDS Possess-Not Marijuana, and CR 5-619(C2) CDS- Possession Paraphernalia. 18MSP035679.MARIJUANA: On Monday, August 20, at approximately 2131 hours, TFC M. Zentkovich #6328, was traveling on Route 231, east of Route 5, Hughesville, Charles County, when she observed a White Nissan Rogue traveling with no front headlights illuminated. TFC Zentkovich conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and made contact with the operator who was identified asUpon making contact with Stewart, TFC Zentkovich detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. TFC Zentkovich conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search revealed suspected Marijuana over 10 grams. Stewart was placed under arrest and charged with the following: 1 0573-cr, 5 601(a)(1) : CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 gm+ and a traffic citation for 17088-ta 22 226 a : Failure to Display Two Lighted Front Lamps when Required. 18MSP-035758.MARIJUANA: On Sunday, August 19, at approximately 1530 hours, Trooper M. Foster #6937 conducted a traffic stop on a Black Mitsubishi Lancer for exceeding the posted speed limit on Rosewick Road, north of Washington Avenue, La Plata. Upon making contact with the operator,, Trooper Foster detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed the following suspected; Cocaine, Paraphernalia and less than 10 grams of Marijuana. Santamaria Argueta and his passengers, and, were charged with: 601.(a)(1) CDS Possess-Not Marijuana, and CR 5-619(C2) CDS- Possession Paraphernalia. 18MSP024651.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On Wednesday, August 1, at approximately 1818 hours, Trooper Foster #6937 conducted a traffic stop on a blue Kia for exceeding the posted speed limit on Shlagel Road, Waldorf. Upon making contact with the operator,, Trooper Foster detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed the following: 149.3 grams of marijuana, 2 digital scales, 1 metal grinder, 3 THC capsules, 1 Vape refill containing THC, 1 pill and several partial pills of suboxone and a large amount of U.S. Currency. Thornton was charge with the following: CR 5.602—CDS Poss w/Int to Distribute; CR.5.601.(a)(1) CDS Possess-Not Marijuana, CR 5 601(a)(1) CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Grams+. 18-MSP-032823.ILLEGAL DRUGS, SPEEDING: On Saturday, July 7, at approximately 2353 hours, TFC Zentkovich #6328 conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Malibu for exceeding the posted speed limit on southbound Route 301, north of Holly Lane, Waldorf. Upon making contact with the operator,, TFC Zentkovich detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed a Schedule II Narcotic pills, suspected marijuana and a grinder. Jackson was placed under arrest and charged criminally with the following: CR 5-601(A1) CDS- Possession Not Marijuana and CR 5-619(C2) CDS- Possession Paraphernalia. Jackson also received a traffic citation: TA 21-801.1 Speeding. 18MSP028878.STOLEN TAGS: On June 27, at 1846 hours, Trooper Hussey #6913 was on patrol and stopped a grey Dodge Durango for a safety equipment violation on Post Office Road at Route 5, Waldorf. A check of the Maryland registration revealed the tags were reported stolen to the Charles County Sheriff's Office on June 14, 2018. The driver,, was arrested and taken to the La Plata Barrack. Smoot was Charged with the following: CR 7-104(g)-CJIS Code-1-0521-Theft less than $100; TA-13-409(b) Failure to display registration card upon demand by police officer; TA-16-101(a1) Driving to drive motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization; TA-17-107(a1) Knowingly driving uninsured vehicle; and TA-13-401(b1) Operating unregistered motor vehicle.On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at approximately 1010 hours, TFC Oleksak #6300 attempted to stop the driver of a white Chevy Caviler for the driver not being restrained by her seatbelt on southbound Route 210 north of Route 227, Bryans Road, Charles County, Maryland. The vehicle initially did not stop right-a-way and continued south for several miles. After three miles the vehicle came to a stop on Route 210 at Mt. Aventine Road.FAILURE TO OBEY LAWFUL ORDER, RESISTING ARREST: Upon contact with the driver,, TFC Oleksak detected the odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. While attempting to conduct a probable cause search with Charles County Deputy J. Fromme #574, Hall attempted to re-enter the vehicle. TFC Oleksak instructed Hall multiple times to stop and stay away from the vehicle, but Hall disregarded his orders and continued to walk towards the vehicle. TFC Oleksak attempted to detain Hall to conduct the probable cause search and she repeatedly pulled away. Hall was subsequently arrested by TFC Oleksak and Deputy J. Fromme. The search of the vehicle was negative. Hall was arrested for failure to obey lawful order and resisting arrest. Hall was transported to Charles County Detention Center for processing. 18MSP024864.