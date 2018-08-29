Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md. (August 29, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On August 18 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Charles Regional Medical Center for an assault. The victim reported her former boyfriend, Russell James Holton, 56, of Severn, had just confronted her in the Newburg area as she was sitting in her car. Holton struck her vehicle with a baseball bat and demanded she exit the car. When she refused, Holton tried to open the car door. The victim fled, but Holton followed in his van. Holton tried to force the victim off the roadway and struck her car from behind several times. When the victim reached an area where she could no longer drive, Holton jumped out of his van and smashed the victim's car window. He pulled her from her car and struck her several times with the bat. The victim lost consciousness; and when she awakened, she was in Holton's van. Holton was about to strike the victim again when passersby intervened. Holton fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. Officers obtained an arrest warrant. Holton was subsequently located in King George, VA; officers found him hiding in a closet. Once Holton is extradited to Maryland, he will be charged with first-degree assault and other related charges. Cpl. P.M. Anderson investigated.
DETECTIVES SEEK PUBLIC'S HELP LOCATING MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: Charles County Sheriff's detectives are seeking the public's help locating Josiah Emmanuel Young, 19, of Waldorf. Young is wanted in connection with assaulting his girlfriend. On August 16 at 9:47 a.m., officers responded to the 12500 block of Council Oak Drive in Waldorf in reference to a shooting. Investigation revealed the victim was attempting to leave Young's house when they began arguing. As she drove away in her car, Young fired at least three shots from a gun, striking her vehicle in the back door. The victim, who was not injured, was able to escape. Officers established a perimeter and canvassed the area, but Young had already fled the scene. Investigators have been pursuing leads and believe Young may be in Prince George's County. Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Young's arrest. Detective J. Long is investigating.
WORK RELEASE INMATE FAILS TO RETURN TO DETENTION CENTER: Charles County Sheriff's Corrections officers are seeking the public's help in locating Steven Wayne Sams, Jr., 39, of Waldorf. Sams, who is on work release for violating probation, failed to report to the Charles County Detention Center on August 17 as required. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Sams is 5'10", 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Sams' whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. J. Vines at (301) 932-3100.
MISSING PERSON: Charles County Sheriff's detectives are seeking the public's help in locating Reuben Pegues, 17, of Faulkner. Pegues was last seen in June at a group home where he was staying on Sodus Manor Place in Faulkner. He has had contact with people, but he has not returned. Detectives have developed information that Pegues may be in the Northern Virginia area. Pegues is 6'0" and weighs about 200 pounds. Anyone with information about Pegues' whereabouts is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477.
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On August 19 at 9:58 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N. Oak Avenue in La Plata for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old male with a stab wound to the abdomen. The victim told officers he was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, who is known to him, when the suspect produced and knife and stabbed him. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect, Michael Keokalani Lynch, 50, of no fixed address. He was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The victim was flown to a hospital where he was treated for an injury that does not appear to be life threatening. Det. B. Buchanan is investigating.
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.