Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 29, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of August 20 through August 26, deputies responded to 1,295 calls for service throughout the community.PRESCRIPTION FRAUD: On August 20, Deputy Evans responded to the Walgreens in Prince Frederick for the report of a prescription fraud. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of the pharmacy and after further investigationandwere arrested and charged with forgery and conspiracy.CDS: On August 20, Sgt. Basham conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Bowen's Grocery in Huntingtown. The driver,, told Deputy Idol he was in possession of heroin and hypodermic needles. Deputy Rzepkowski searched the vehicle and located the heroin and needles. Deputy Rzepkowski placed the driver under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center. Callaway was charged with possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.CDS: On August 20, Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Gun Smoke Trail and Long Bow Court, Lusby. Deputy Gott made contact with the driver,, and CDS was observed on the floorboard of the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed additional CDS. Paul was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Paul was charged with possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.TRESPASSING: On August 21, Deputy Bortchevsky responded to the Fastop in North Beach for the report of trespassing. Deputy Bortchevsky made contact withwho was arrested and charged with trespassing. Donahue was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.CDS: On August 21, Deputy Bortchevsky conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Chesapeake Beach Road and E Street, Chesapeake Beach. Deputy Bortchevsky made contact with the driver,, and the passenger,. Upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of marijuana emitted from inside the vehicle and the driver had marijuana in a clear baggie on his lap. A search of the vehicle resulted in even more marijuana. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Calvert County Detention Center. Beamon and Windsor were both charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana more than 10 grams.SHOPLIFTER: On August 22, Deputy Boerum responded to Sneade's in Lusby for a reported shoplifter. Suspect information was given by Calvert Communications. Deputy Boerum located the subject,, walking down HG Trueman Road. Deputy Boerum spoke with the suspect who admitted to taking the items. Deputy Boerum took possession of the stolen items and returned them to Sneade's. Davis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with theft under $1,500.CDS, ASSAULT, RESISTING: On August 24, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to the area of Stamper Court, Prince Frederick for possible CDS activity. Deputy Rzepkowski made contact withwho fled after being questioned about the odor of marijuana on his person. After a brief foot pursuit, White was apprehended by Deputy O'Donnell and transported to Calvert County Detention Center. White was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana more than 10 grams, CDS: Possession with intent to distribute, Assault- 2nd degree, and resisting arrest.DISORDERLY: On August 25, Deputy Bortchevsky was patrolling in the area of Mexico Restaurant on Bay Ave, North Beach and observed what appeared to be two subjects in an aggressive fighting stance. An employee of the restaurant indicated thatrefused to leave and was intimidating the employees after they advised Carpenter they were already closed. Carpenter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Carpenter was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY: On August 26, Deputy Rediker responded to the Huntingtown 711 for the report of a disorderly subject. Deputy Rediker contacted the complainant who statedwas intoxicated and harassing the employees. After further investigation, Deputy Rediker arrested and charged Paddie for disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. Paddie was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.On August 26, Deputy Bortchevsky responded to the Fastop in Chesapeake Beach for a trespassing complaint. Deputy Bortchevsky made contact withwho was arrested and charged with trespassing. Dickerson, Jr. was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-44760: On August 20, Deputy Deleon responded to Mason Court, Prince Frederick for the report of destruction of property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through their back window. The estimated value of the damaged property is $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-45570: On August 25, Deputy Crum responded to the Sunderland 711 for the report of destruction of property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) threw an unknown object at their vehicle in the parking lot. The estimated value of the damaged property is $150.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-45920: On August 26, Deputy Lewis responded to Shore Acres Way, Prince Frederick for the report of destruction of property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) damaged the paint to the door. The estimated value of the damaged property is $300.THEFT: 18-44751: On August 20, Deputy Lewis responded to Skipjack Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime during the day the tag from her vehicle was unbolted and stolen. The estimated value of the stolen property is $50.THEFT: 18-45119: On August 22, Deputy Freeland responded to Clay Hammond Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her Maryland Driver's License and bank card were stolen at her banking institution in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of the stolen property is $52.THEFT: 18-45696: On August 25, Deputy Burggraff responded to Clubhouse Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence during the daytime and stole an Xbox and a laptop. The estimated value of the stolen property is $439.THEFT: 18-45833: On August 26, Deputy Evans responded to Wentworth Nursery in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime overnight an unknown suspect(s) stole a yellow garden cart. The estimated value of the stolen property is $114.THEFT: 18-45863: On August 26, Sgt. Phelps responded to 1st Street, North beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) stole a lawn mower from the yard sometime within the last two days. The total estimated value of the stolen value is $300.