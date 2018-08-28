Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 28, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-18-D-0004) to exercise option year one for the manufacture and delivery of the AN/ARC-210 family of radio equipment in support of Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00421-17-C-0024) to exercise an option to procure 143 Lot 42 fiber channel network switches (FCNS-24)—106 in support of the F/A-18E/F/G aircraft; four in support of the E-2D aircraft; 28 in support of the government of Kuwait; and five in support of the government of Australia. In addition to the FCNS-24 buy, this modification provides for the procurement of 19 mounting kits in support of the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $14,223,776 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($10,946,711; 77 percent); and FMS ($3,277,065; 23 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure four full-rate production, Lot II RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft systems and eight attrition air vehicles; seven for the Marine Corps and one for the government of Poland. Additionally, this contract award includes the procurement of ground control stations, launch and recovery equipment, shipboard equipment kits as well as systems engineering and program management support. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps); fiscal 2018 overseas contingency operations (Marine Corps); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $53,965,378 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($52,765,378; 98 percent); and FMS ($1,200,000; 2 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-0052)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, five-year Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of services relating to research and data collection on methods to measure student performance and design and developing an adaptive performance measurement framework for the Center for Surface Combat Systems. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (25 percent); and the governments of Japan (50 percent) and Australia (25 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. At the end of the contract, each country will receive the same intellectual property and/or material. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (67 percent); Arlington, Virginia (13 percent); Woburn, Massachusetts (12 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (4 percent); Billings, Montana (3 percent); and Dayton, Ohio (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2023. FMS funding in the amount of $988,482 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(5) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 (Authorized or Required by Statute—applies to SBIR Phase III awards). The, is the contracting activity (N00178-18-D-9003)., is awardedfor modification P00005 to definitize a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0030) for the manufacture and delivery of 29 Lot 15 production AH-1Z Build New aircraft in support of the Marine Corps H-1 upgrade program. In addition, this modification provides for long lead material and components for an additional seven Lot 16 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $509,750,754 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This level of effort contract provides up to a maximum of 1,012,800 hours of direct labor support services. Tasking includes maintenance, integrated logistic support, management, life cycle sustainment, and the upgrade of current systems; such as the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance system; using new and emerging technologies in support of the Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in California, Maryland (38 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (26 percent); Spring Lake, North Carolina (9 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Pranzer Kaserne, Germany (4 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (3 percent); Fort Bliss, Texas (3 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (3 percent); Fort Campbell, Kentucky (2 percent); Fort Lewis, Washington (2 percent); Homestead, Florida (1 percent); Fort Carson, Colorado (1 percent); and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, with two offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0062)., is awardedfor cost plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2046 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order provides for the Tomahawk Block IV recertification validation and verification, an actuator control unit desiccant, and nitrile O-ring cost risk analysis. Work will be performed in Walled Lake, Michigan (37.32 percent); Clearwater, Florida (24.80 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (14.89 percent); Dublin, Georgia (7.13 percent); Tempe, Arizona (4.88 percent); Kansas City, Missouri (2.89 percent); Tucson, Arizona (2.22 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (1.46 percent); Pacoima, California (1.26 percent); Santa Ana, California (0.77 percent); Valencia, California (0.68 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (0.37 percent); Chandler, Arizona (0.30 percent); Burlington, Vermont (0.30 percent); San Jose, California (0.24 percent); Albuquerque, New Mexico (0.13 percent); Middleton, Pennsylvania (0.05 percent); Mosheim, Tennessee (0.05 percent); and various locations within the United States (0.26 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $276,088 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00122 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive firm target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for the update to the structural repair manual for the Navy's P-8A Multi-mission Maritime aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,796,446 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of 6,150 57mm MK 296 MOD 0 target practice cartridges. The target practice cartridge consists of an inert projectile, a brass cartridge case, a primer, and low vulnerability ammunition propellant. Work will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden (51 percent); Quebec City, Quebec Canada (13 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (11 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (6 percent); Scarborough, Ontario Canada (6 percent); Perry, Florida (6 percent); Lexington, Kentucky (4 percent); and Camden, Arkansas (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2017 and 2016 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $13,499,945 will be obligated at the time of award and funding in the amount of $1,213,645 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1(a)(2)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-18-C-0020)., is awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020). This modification provides for additional special tooling for the Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II F-135 engine, including production non-recurring tooling, which are unique manufacturing components and machines needed for production of the F135 engine, including fixtures, jigs, gauges, molds, dies, cutting equipment and patterns. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy), and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $14,493,011 will be obligated at time of award, $8,692,328 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,794,885, 39.98 percent); Marine Corps ($2,897,443, 19.99 percent); Navy ($2,897,443, 19.99 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,903,240; 20.04 percent). The, is the contracting activity.