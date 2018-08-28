St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Surplus Real Property to be Sold
At their August 21 business meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County approved the sale of 104 parcels of surplus real property. Sales price for each property totals real property taxes paid at the time of tax sale and any legal fees incurred through the tax sale foreclosure process.
Information, listing of properties and application can be obtained from Brandy McKelvey, County Attorney's Office Paralegal, by calling 301-475-4200, ext. *1700, via email to Brandy.mckelvey@stmarysmd.com or by visiting the County Attorney's Office, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, second floor, in Leonardtown.
Wieck Playground Reopened August 25
Following nearly two months of construction, work is complete on the new Wieck playground at Robert Miedzinski Park. The new playground reopened to the public on Saturday, August 25 at 10 a.m.
Anticipation has been building over the past several weeks as staff, parents and children have watched the construction of the new natural and fantasy-themed playground. Some of the new playground's amenities include: fully accessible rubber safety surfacing; a one-of-a-kind, three story climbing tower; six different types of swings, one of which includes a zip line experience; lots of natural shade areas and new fencing.
"We hope that all those "young at heart" and who love creative and imaginative play will join us at the new playground on August 25," stated Arthur Shepherd, Recreation and Parks Director.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will preside over an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new park on Tuesday, September 11, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks wishes to extend thanks to the following sponsors of the playground replacement project: Commissioners of St. Mary's County (for providing $200,000 in Capital Improvement funding); Maryland's Community Parks and Playgrounds Program (for providing $200,000 in grant funding); the Town of Leonardtown (partnered with the county on the Community Parks & Playgrounds grant application); the Wieck Playground Committee (for countless hours of dedicated service and expertise) and citizens (for their valuable feedback and suggestions during the planning process).
The park is located at 23145 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. Questions or comments regarding this project or ribbon cutting ceremony should be directed to the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.
Healthy St. Mary's Partnership to Host Healthy Food Drive
The Healthy Eating & Active Living (HEAL) action team of the Healthy St. Mary's Partnership (HSMP) will host a Healthy Food Drive at the 2018 HSMP Annual Meeting, which will be held on September 13, 2018 from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California, Maryland. All members of the community are invited to attend the HSMP Annual Meeting or to drop off healthy food donations during the event. For more information or to register as an attendee, please visit: www.healthystmarys.com/hsmpannual2018.
More than 9% of St. Mary's County residents are food insecure, meaning they do not have regular access to healthy food such as fresh produce, whole grains and low-fat milk. Lack of healthy food has been linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and delayed cognitive development in children. In response to this growing health issue, partners of the HEAL action team are working to increase the amount of healthy foods that are distributed in our community by hosting and encouraging others to host Healthy Food Drives.
For examples of healthy food donations and tips to host your own Healthy Food Drive, visit: www.healthystmarys.com/healthy-food-drive
Healthy Eating and Active Living are essential in the prevention and control of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure. These chronic diseases contribute to the leading causes of death nationally and here in St. Mary's County. The Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) action team of the Healthy St. Mary's Partnership brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around healthy eating and active living. Joining the Healthy St. Mary's Partnership is free and new members are always welcome, visit www.healthystmarys.com for information on membership or activities.
Free Mulch Available While Supplies Last
The Department of Public Works & Transportation continues to sponsor its "Free Mulch" program while supplies last. County residents are welcome to pick up mulch free of charge at the St. Andrew's Landfill. Mulch is available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The St. Andrew's Landfill is closed on Sundays.
Customers are reminded they are responsible for loading and transporting the mulch. Please bring a shovel, pitchfork or similar hand tool to load the mulch. Covering the load with a tarp prior to transporting is required in order to minimize material from blowing off the vehicle.
If assistance is required, special needs exist or additional information is requested, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3550. Additional Recycling/Solid Waste Program information is available on the web at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Fifteenth Amendment to the Sheriff's Office Retirement Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a Public Hearing on September 11, 2018 at 9:30 am in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland, to consider a Fifteenth Amendment to the Sheriff's Office Retirement Plan.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed 15thAmendment.
Written comments, questions and suggestions may be submitted on or before September 18, 2018, to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Copies of the proposed 15th Amendment are available in the Department of Human Resources, Potomac Building, 3rd floor, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or online at www.stmarysmd.com.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Communications Director at 301-475-4200, ext. *1342.
COMMISSIONERS Of ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: Catherine Pratson, Director of Human Resources
Commission for People with Disabilities Cancels Meeting
The August 16 meeting of the Commission for People with Disabilities was canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commission will be September 20 at 4 p.m. in Room 14 inside the Potomac Building in Leonardtown.
Community Members Invited to Attend the 2018 HSMP Annual Meeting
The Healthy St. Mary's Partnership (HSMP) will host their 4th Annual Meeting on September 13, 2018 from 1:00—5:00 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California, Maryland.
All community members are invited to attend this free event to learn more about the health needs facing our residents and our local response efforts. For more information or to register, please visit: www.hsmpannual2018.eventbrite.com
The 2018 HSMP Annual Meeting program will include several distinguished speakers on a range of topics related to local health improvement efforts, including:
• the social, psychological, and health implications of digital technologies;
• medical cannabis in Maryland;
• harm reduction and the opioid crisis;
• the Sugar Free Kids initiative;
• using communications and social media to engage youth;
• and community action to address local health needs.
"The Annual Meeting is a chance for HSMP partners and community members to network, learn from public health experts on important topics and receive updates on local health improvement efforts," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair.
For more information on speakers, session topics, CEUs or the Healthy St. Mary's Partnership, please visit: www.healthystmarys.com/hsmpannual2018/.
Fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Coming in September
September 15 will be the day the St. Andrew's Landfill hosts its fall Hazardous Waste Collection Day. The event takes place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials. Residents who miss the fall event will have another opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste materials in the spring.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted include Acids, Ammonia, Bleach, Cleaners, Fuels, Gas/Oil Mixtures, Gasoline, Household and Lawn Pesticides, Mercury Thermometers, Photography Chemicals, Pool Chemicals, Solvents, Wood Preservatives, Paint Thinners, and Alkyd (oil-based) Paint. Since Latex Paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is harden by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust, or paint drying crystals) prior to disposal. If, however you are unable to do so, Latex Paint will also be accepted.
Items which will not be accepted include Ammunition, Asbestos, Explosive Materials, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Radioactive Materials and Picric Acid.
St. Mary's County's certified vendor, ACV Enviro, will collect and dispose of household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices.
For more information, contact the St. Mary's Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3517 or log on to www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Host Fundraising Event
Featuring Wine and Design Leonardtown
The Friends of St. Clement's Island & Piney Point Museums at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park invite the public to a fun morning of guided painting of the Piney Point Lighthouse … courtesy of Wine and Design Leonardtown.
The event takes place on Sunday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, painting will take place outdoors next to the lighthouse along the picturesque Potomac River on Piney Point to help spark the creativity of participants.
Though wine will not be provided at this event, guests are encourages to come out to support this The Friends, which raises funds to support historical interpretation, educational programs and specials needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks.
The price is $45 per person, with proceeds going towards the Friends' mission. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, Maryland.
For more information, or to sign up for this event, please visit wineanddesign.com/calendars/event.php?id=114720