Tidewater Dental and Greenwell Foundation Partner in Service to Community

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (August 28, 2018)—Jolanda Campbell, executive director of Greenwell Foundation in Hollywood, has announced a new partnership with Tidewater Dental, a leading dental practice with offices throughout St. Mary's and Calvert Counties.
"With the leadership support of Tidewater Dental, Greenwell is able to expand our inclusive, outdoor Nature Connection programs," said Campbell. "As our 11-week camp program ends on August 31, we are expanding our weekly programming for pre-schoolers (Nature Discovery Time), youth and adults with intellectual disabilities (Watershed Heroes), at-risk youth (Fire Within school field trips and weekends) and veterans (Tranquility Veterans' Project). We are so grateful to the staff and leadership of Tidewater Dental for their key role in the operations of these wonderful programs!"
Greenwell will highlight this new collaboration with Tidewater Dental at their Open Barn Event on Saturday, September 1st, where another local partner—St. Mary's Libraries—will host story time.
Additionally, Greenwell is reaching out to area seniors with an invitation to attend Watershed Seniors Open House on Friday, September 7th at 10am.
You can get more information about Greenwell Foundation's programs at the website www.greenwellfoundation.org or by calling the office at 301-373-9775.