MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 27, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 8/21/2018 at 4:13 am, Trooper First Class Harrod responded to the 14500 block of Dowell Road in Lusby for a destruction of property complaint. Several spray painted quotes were observed with the initials MBR and TLT. Photos were taken and sent to Calvert County Highway Maintenance Department. Investigation continues.THEFT OF FENDER MUSTANG GT40 GUITAR: On 8/21/2018 at 6:03 pm, Trooper Marsch received a report of the theft of a Fender Mustang GT40 guitar. The victim stated the item was sold to Willliam P. Benthal, 29 of Prince Frederick with an agreed payment schedule. Benthal made two payments and has not responded any of the attempts to reach him for the additional funds owed. A criminal summons / warrant has been requested with charges of theft.John H. Gray, 39, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 08/22/2018 @ 06:18 am by TFC P. KaitzDaniel H. Weems, 25 of Lusby, arrested on 08/23/2018 @ 06:03 pm by TPR. R. MarschQuentin L. Rice, 44 of Washington, DC, arrested on 08/24/2018 @ 06:11 pm by TPR. R. MarschAntwan L. Hopkins, 46 of Lusby, arrested on 08/25/2018 @ 12:57 am by TFC N. Rucker