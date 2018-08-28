Righttime Medical Care Opens La Plata Urgent Care Location

Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care announces the opening of its newest care center at 500 Charles Street in La Plata, Md. The location marks Righttime's 17th location in Maryland. Since October 2015, the location has been known as Charles Regional Urgent Care under the ownership of the University of Maryland (UM) Charles Regional Medical Center. Righttime transitioned to independently owning and operating the care center on August 22.