Police Continue Search for Missing St. Mary's Woman

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(August 24, 2018)—Maryland State Police are continuing to search for a St. Mary's County woman who was reported missing on Sunday.Rachel Diane Olliver, 38, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, when she left her home in the 42300 block of Allison Drive. She is described as white, with black hair, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.Olliver was last seen wearing a black tank top, green camouflage shorts and black Adidas tennis shoes with white and gold labels. She was carrying a black purse and a clear makeup container. She left her residence without her cellphone, Maryland ID card and wallet.Olliver also has numerous tattoos on both arms and hands which include skulls and her children's initials. She has multiple facial piercings including on her cheeks and lower lip. Her family could not provide a possible destination where Olliver may have been going to at the time of her disappearance.Anyone with information on Olliver's whereabouts or anyone that may have come in contact with her is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.