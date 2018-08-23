Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Andrew Wyatt Washabaugh (30) Antoine Brooks (29) Audrie Leigh Stewart (22) Austin Edward Peed (36) Catherine Marshall (56) Devin Troy Buckler (18) Frank Charles Clemm III (67) Jack Poore (58) Jerome Anthony Epps (35) Jerome Kenneth Kyler, Jr. (25) Kevin Darnell Commodore (31) Michael Blackmon (36) Nicholas Alderson (19) Omero Alvarez Cruz (32) Sara Spells (25) Scott Walker Cross (21) Tevon Anthony Middleton (29) William Boyer (32) William Grisso (19) William Kyle Clothier (25) Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 23, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On July 30, Deputy Freeland responded to Mackall Rd in St. Leonard for a burglary in progress. Upon his arrival, he observed two individuals next to a vehicle. As Deputy Freeland approached the residence, he noticed the doorframe to be broken and wooden splinters laying on the ground. The victim stated thathad kicked in the front door of the residence. Mr. Brooks was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property.CDS: On August 1, Deputy S. Rediker responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for a drug violation. A Correctional Deputy advised Deputy Rediker that narcotics were found on an inmate's person.is charged with CDS: Possession - Crack Cocaine, Possess contraband in a place of confinement.CDS: On August 1, Deputy G. Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 231 and Mason Rd. Prince Frederick. Deputy Gott identified the driver as. Ms. Marshall was issued the appropriate paperwork for her traffic violation. Deputy Gott asked if she had anything illegal on her or in her vehicle. Ms. Marshall indicated that she did not and told Deputy Gott he could search both her person and her vehicle. During the search, Deputy Gott located a purse, which contained a white prescription bottle. In the pill bottle, Deputy Gott located numerous different types of pills in the container. Ms. Marshall was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession - Clonazepam, and CDS Possession - Alprazolam.CDS: On August 3, Deputy N. Buckler observedin the North Beach area and knew of a possible active warrant. Deputy Buckler stopped Ms. Spells and detained her pending confirmation of the warrant. Once the warrant was confirmed Ms. Spells was asked if she had any drugs on her and she replied yes. Deputy Buckler located the CDS inside of her purse. Deputy Buckler transported Ms. Spells to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged her with CDS possession - Not Marijuana (Heroin), and possession of paraphernalia.CDS: On August 3, Deputy R. Shrawder was dispatched to the area of Weis markets in Lusby for a male running into traffic. Cpl. Morgan arrived on the scene and located the subject matching the description given.was identified by his driver's license. Cpl. Morgan detained the subject due to a sharp blade protruding from his pocket. Two pairs of scissors and a pocketknife were located in Mr. Boyer's pocket. Upon removing Mr. Boyer's ID from his wallet, CDS was discovered as well as additional CDS and a smoking device in another pocket of his pants. Calvert Communications advised Mr. Boyer had active warrants from out of state as well. Mr. Boyer was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession- Not Marijuana (Suboxone), CDS Possession - Not Marijuana (Zubsolv) and possession of paraphernalia.CDS: On August 3, Deputy N. Buckler initiated a traffic stop at Chesapeake Ave/3rd Street for a vehicle operating with no tail lights. Deputy Buckler made contact with the driver and the front seat passenger. The front seat passengerhad a possible warrant through Virginia. Calvert Communications confirmed the warrant was active. Deputy Buckler searched Mr. Blackmon and located a fan remote in Mr. Blackmon's pants pocket that contained pills. Mr. Blackmon was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession - Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).ASSAULT: On August 3, Deputy O'Donnell responded to St. Leonard Rd. in St. Leonard for a reported Robbery. Deputy O'Donnell learned that this incident occurred a short time ago on Prince Frederick Blvd. Prince Frederick. The victim stated he was walking with other people on a path through the woods whenstarted to assault him. The victim then stated that Mr. Grisso asked for the victim's cigarettes. The victim did not have cigarettes, which led Mr. Grisso to asking for the victim's wallet. Mr. Grisso threw the wallet back at the victim and assaulted him again. Deputy Gott and Deputy Cress then made contact with Mr. Grisso at his residence. Mr. Grisso was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and Charged with Attempt to Rob and Assault 2nd degree.BURGLARY: On August 5, Deputy Boerum and other deputies responded to Mutual Elementary School, Port Republic for a reported suspicious vehicle and suspicious persons. Deputy Shrawder arrived on the scene and witnessed two males run around the back of the school, towards the wood line. Corporal Morgan and Deputy Holt attempted to locate the subjects. A short time later, the deputies witnessed two males walking around the rear of the school and enter the vehicle. Deputy Boerum approached the vehicle and yelled commands to stop. The vehicle accelerated and left the parking lot. Corporal Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as. Mr. Alderson was placed into custody, taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, and charged with Burglary 4th degree and traffic charges.CDS: On August 6, Deputy Wood conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Briscoes Turn Road in Owings. The driver, later identified as, was asked to exit the vehicle and a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. After several failed attempts, the test was stopped and Clemms was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. A search of his vehicle revealed a glass tube with steel wool and crack cocaine residue, as well as a plastic baggie with suspected cocaine in the floor board. Clemm was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.SUSPENDED LICENSE, WARRANTS: On August 6, Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Chaney Road in Dunkirk. Deputy Crum made contact with the driver who did not have his license, but gave the officer a name and date of birth, which was not valid through Emergency Communications. After multiple attempts to obtain a valid source to identify the driver, he was placed under arrest. The driver then advised the name he gave was fake and identified himself as. Emergency Communications advised Epps' license was suspended and that he had active warrants through Charles County. Epps was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Fraud-Per Identification to Avoid Prosecution, False Statement to an Officer, Driving While Suspended, and was served his open warrants.CDS, DUI: On August 8, Deputy Bowlan conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Main Street, Prince Frederick, along with Deputy Mohler and Deputy Rzepkowski. The driver,, was asked to exit the vehicle and perform standardized field sobriety tests. During these tests, Peed admitted to using heroin just prior to the officers stopping him. A search of the vehicle revealed a soda can with burn residue, a plastic bag with suspected heroin, two green pills wrapped in a paper towel and a total of 36 syringes. Peed was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana as well as Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.THEFT, CDS: On August 9, Deputy Ridgely responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that an unknown male came in the store with empty bags and filled them with over $500 worth of gaming equipment. The male then exited the store without paying for the items, entered his vehicle, and fled the scene. Deputy Callison located the suspect, later identified as, and conducted a traffic stop in the McDonalds parking lot. After being placed under arrest, Kyler admitted to having needles in his underwear. The syringes were located and Kyler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 as well as CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS, WARRANTS: On August 10, Deputy Bradley conducted a traffic stop on the St. Mary's County side of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. The passenger,, was asked to exit the vehicle and was informed that she had active warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed a syringe and two prescription pill bottles that were prescribed to the driver, Andrew Wyatt Washabaugh (30). Emergency Communications advised Washabaugh's license was suspended. Stewart and Washabaugh were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Stewart was served two warrants and Washabaugh was charged with CDS: Administer Equipment-Possession/Distribution.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On August 10, Deputy Hardesty responded to Clavis Trail, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that he and his grandson,, got into a verbal altercation that escalated to Devin destroying multiple items inside the house. Deputy Hardesty located Devin lying on his bedroom floor and instructed him to stand up. Devin was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property-Less than $1,000.CDS: On August 13, Deputy Flynt conducted a traffic stop in the area of Steven Lane and Lyons Creek Road, Dunkirk. After Deputy Flynt made contact with the driver,, he smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 39.9 grams of marijuana inside a purple "Crown Royal" bag. Cross was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana more than 10 grams.CDS: On August 14, Deputy R. Shrawder conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Nursery Road, Lusby. The driver,, and the passenger,, were removed and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed two small Crack Cocaine rocks on the driver's seat and a scale on the passenger's side. Commodore and Middleton were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were both charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On August 17, Deputy N. Buckler and Deputy Rzepkowski responded to the Bayside Pavilion, St. Leonard for the report of disorderly subjects. One subject,, was escorted off the property after attempting to get into a restricted area. Clothier attempted to reenter after being escorted off property. Clothier was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct.CDS: On August 18, Deputy Ridgely responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for a CDS Violation. Correction Deputy Brady advised the subject,, entered the jail with contraband, later identified as Cocaine. Cruz was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, possession of contraband in a place of confinement, CDS in a place of confinement and CDS Paraphernalia.BURGLARY: 18-41857: On August 5, Deputy C. McDonough responded to Hellen Creek Drive, Lusby for a report of a burglary. The victim state someone broke into their residence between August 4th 9 p.m. and August 5th 8:40 a.m. The victim came home and found their front door unlocked, however, nothing seemed to be missing from inside.THEFT: 18-41125: On August 2, 20188 Deputy J. Ward responded to Walmart-Dunkirk, MD for a reported theft. The victim stated while shopping in Walmart someone stole their I-phone X. The phone is valued at $1,000.00.THEFT: 18-41126: On August 1, Deputy S. Rediker responded to the World Gym in Prince Frederick for a theft. The victim stated someone gained access to his gym bag and stole his tan wallet. The wallet is valued at $25 which also contained $200 in currency.THEFT: 18-41260: On August 2, Deputy J. Hardesty took a report for theft of two (2) tags from a vehicle. The theft occurred on Solomons Island Rd. just north of Dowell Rd. Lusby, MD. The property is valued at $20.THEFT: 18-41875: On August 2, Deputy R. Cress took a report for a theft that occurred on 2nd St. North Beach. The victim stated the theft occurred between August 1st 6 p.m. - August 2nd 6 a.m. The victim stated someone stole $40 currency from the vehicles glove box.BURGLARY: 18-42066: On August 6, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Charles Street, Solomons for the report of a burglary. The victim advised sometime between August 5th at 8:00 PM and August 6th at 6:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence, stole an air compressor and kicked a hole in the wall. The estimated value of stolen property and damage to the home is $230.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-42414: On August 7, Deputy Lewis responded to Beach Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim advised the rear window of his vehicle had been shattered, and a large rock was found in the backseat of the vehicle. The estimated value of damage to the vehicle is $200.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-42533: On August 8, Deputy Yates responded to Thunderbird Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim advised sometime between August 5th and August 8th at 5:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) scratched two Swastika symbols into the passenger side of his truck. The estimated value of damage to the vehicle is $200.THEFT: 18-42120: On August 6, Deputy O'Donnell responded to Reef Way, Dowell for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she left her blue Vera Wang wallet on the counter after she checked out at Hallmark in Lusby. She contacted the Hallmark staff who advised no wallet had been turned in or found. The value of stolen property is $100.THEFT: 18-42367: On August 7, Deputy Lewis responded to Thunderbird Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone broke into his vehicle and stole the vehicle's manual book, registration and his insurance card from the glovebox.THEFT: 18-42235: On August 7, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Thunderbird Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victims advised sometime between August 6th at 9:15 PM and August 7th at 7:20 AM an unknown suspect(s) broke into their vehicles and stole $107 in cash, an urn pendant and a silver wedding ring with three diamonds. The estimated value of stolen property is $1,427.THEFT: 18-42511: On August 8, Deputy Callison responded to Equestrian Way, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim advised an unknown suspect(s) entered his vehicle and stole two tool bags, a DVD player, 3 vape cigarettes and a watch. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,100.THEFT: 18-42529: On August 8, Deputy Ridgely responded to German Chapel Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim advised when he woke up he noticed his mailbox had been stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $150.THEFT: 18-42661: On August 9, Deputy Callison responded to Marble Lane, Owings for the report of a theft. The victim advised sometime in the last month an unknown suspect(s) stole money out of a water jug in her closet. The estimated value of stolen property is $300.BURGLARY: 18-43994: On August 16, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Rattlesnake Road, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through the rear door and stole the refrigerator.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-44178: On August 17, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Johnswood Road, Lusby for the report of destruction of property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) damaged three solar yard lights overnight. The value of the damaged property is $30.THEFT: 18-44122: On August 17, Deputy Boerum responded to Golden West Way, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 17 and August 17 an unknown suspect(s) stole his boat trailer from the side of his residence. The value of the stolen property is $1,400.THEFT: 18-44382: On August 18, Deputy Callison responded to Side Saddle Trail, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between August 11 and August 18 an unknown suspect(s) stole copper pipes from underneath the residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $3,000.