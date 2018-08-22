DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

(, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following DUI arrest report for the period of 8/3/2018 through 8/22/2018.Wright, Jonathan Matthew; 29, of Bowie, arrested on 8/10/2018 @ 1453 by Trooper OleksakMackall, Rashad Elijah; 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 8/11/2018 @ 0717 by Trooper HusseyClinton, Latisha Michelle; 40, of La Plata, arrested on 8/11/2018 @ 2316 by Trooper LeachMasterson, Maegen Sharon; 30, of Camden, NC, arrested on 8/12/2018 @ 0352 by Trooper FosterPenn-Brooks, Tionne Deandre; 31, of Greenbelt, arrested on 8/14/2018 @ 0018 by Trooper PhillipsGordon, Breshawna Jade; 27, of Waldorf, arrested on 8/16/2018 @ 0219 by Trooper SabockHernandez Hernandez, Luis Alfre; 28, of Waldorf, arrested on 8/17/2018 @ 0253 by Trooper OleksakDorsey, Douglas Robin; 47, of La Plata, arrested on 8/17/2018 @ 2052 by Trooper ZentkovichSwann, Jessica Candace; 29, of Clinton, arrested on 8/18/2018 @ 0030 by Trooper PhillipsBracy, Shenna Maria; 33, of Ft Washington, arrested on 8/18/2018 @ 1922 by Trooper ZentkovichWilliams, Lawrence; 35, of Accokeek, arrested on 8/19/2018 @ 0206 by Trooper KreczmerBrown, Youland Danielle; 48, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 8/20/2018 @ 0043 by Trooper BurroughsFlores, John Paolo Zulueta; 27, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 8/21/2018 @ 0212 by Trooper BurroughsPoole, Taylor Michelle; 20, of California, arrested on 8/21/2018 @ 1525 by Trooper HuntMarshall 2nd, Haywood Phillips; 47, of Clinton, arrested on 8/22/2018 @ 0022 by Trooper Burroughs