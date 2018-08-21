MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 21, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY: On 7/31/2018 at 1:40 am, Trooper First Class Rucker stopped a vehicle for possible stolen license plate hit on HG Trueman Rd. in Lusby., currently did not have a license to drive. The vehicle registration was reported stolen through St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Robinson received numerous traffic citations and was arrested for the charge of theft and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.BURGLARY: On 8/4/2018 at 12:43 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod responded to the 1600 block of Mission St. in Owings for a reported burglary. The victim reported unknown suspect(s) broke into the home and stole numerous pieces of jewelry and cash. Investigation continues.FALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICER: On 8/9/2018 at 7:06 pm, Trooper First Class Kaitz stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Hospital Rd. in Prince Frederick after receiving a report of the occupants acting suspiciously while in a nearby parking lot. TFC Kaitz while checking the license status of the driver, found the driver had given him a false name and date of birth., was arrested for providing a false statement to a Peace Officer. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 8/9/2018 at 8:20 pm, Trooper First Class Davis while assisting Trooper Woolman on a warrant service at a home in the 700 block of Skyview Drive in Lusby, found the wanted subject was not at the residence. The home owner reported the subject had left the residence a few days before taking her vehicle without her permission. The 2003 Ford Mustang two door coupe has been entered into NCIC. Charges are pending on, for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.FIREARM VIOLATION: On 8/17/2018 at 4:18 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Dares Beach Rd. prior to Armory Rd. in Prince Frederick. During a probable cause search a loaded handgun was found under the driver's seat., was arrested for firearm violations. Wright did not possess a handgun permit issued from the Maryland State Police Licensing Division. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 8/17/2018 at 5:52 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to Hallowing Point Rd. and Skipjack Rd. in Prince Frederick to assist a possible injured person lying in the grass along side the road., was found in an extremely intoxicated condition and was unable to answer simple questions correctly. EMS was called to check Hall and transport him to the hospital. Hall became disorderly and was then placed under arrest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later he began causing disruptions in the hospital and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF K-2 SPICE: On 8/18/2018 at 12:20 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 prior to Dares Beach Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Observing numerous criminal indicators a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Maximus signaled a positive hit and a probable cause search was conducted. K2 / Spice substance was located in the vehicle., was arrested for possession of the CDS and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE / FLEEING & ELUDING / FALSE NAME / WARRANT SERVICES: On 8/19/2018 at 9:52 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Broomes Island Rd. in St. Leonard after an LPR hit for a suspended registered vehicle owner. The 3 occupants of the vehicle provided their identifications and a check with METERs/NCIC revealed open warrants. TFC Matthews made contact with the driver again and advised him of the open warrants, the driver sped off and a pursue of the subject began. Driving at excessive speeds, the subject turned eventually ending up in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates and upon entering a cul-de-sac jumped out, began to flee and was apprehended. A probable cause search was conducted and numerous plastic containers contained Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Adderal and other CDS Paraphernalia. All the occupants were arrested., was charge with Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS and was served five open warrants from PG County Sheriff's Dept., Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Dept. and St. Mary's County Sheriff's Dept. Facchina also was issued numerous traffic citations., was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia., was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia, False Statement to Peace Officer and was served three open warrants through Baltimore City Police Dept. and Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. All were incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Deborah T. Covert, 65, of St. Leonard, arrested on 07/30/2018 @ 11:30 am by TPR L. WoolmanOtis R. Savoy, 51, of West River, arrested on 08/05/2018 @ 02:25 am by TPR R. MarschDorothy C. Almony, 25, of Chesapeake Bch, arrested on 08/10/2018 @ 01:11 am by TPR. R. BackusShane E. Stickley, 32, of St. Leonard, arrested on 08/10/2018 @ 06:30 am by TFC W. CostelloMarcus I. Peterson, 19, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 08/11/2018 @ 01:21 am by TPR. A. KellyLauren M. Anastasi, 26, of Clinton, arrested on 08/12/2018 @ 02:20 am by TPR. A. KellyQuentin A. Holland, 43, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 08/12/2018 @ 11:33 am by TFC T. DavisJohn E. O'Grady, 57, of Newburg, arrested on 08/17/2018 @ 10:28 pm by TPR. B. StrongBrandon L. Thompson, 32, of Great Mills, arrested on 08/18/2018 @ 12:22 am by TPR. B. StrongKin Van Le, 59, of Hyattsville, arrested on 08/19/2018 @ 12:51 am by TFC J. Harrod