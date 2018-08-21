Driver Dies in Fiery Mechanicsville Crash Monday Evening

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (August 21, 2018)—Police in St. Mary's report that a motor vehicle crash in Mechanicsville killed its sole occupant on Monday evening. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until positively identified by medical examiners.



On Aug. 20, at 10:22 p.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 29280 All Faith Church Road in Mechanicsville for the reported motor vehicle collision in which the vehicle was on fire. At the time of the accident, it was undetermined as to if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was found to have one occupant and a request for the St. Mary's County Collision Reconstruction Unit was made.



Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, with an unidentified operator, had left the roadway and struck a tree. Upon striking the tree, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames with the operator trapped inside. The fire was extinguished by responding emergency fire personnel and the vehicle was found to have only one occupant in the driver's seat. The operator succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor and although the identity of the victim is believed to be known it is being withheld pending further scientific means of positive identification.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not provided a statement to the police are asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200 Ext*2337 or Vincent.pontorno @stmarysmd.com.