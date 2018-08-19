Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 19, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price term level of effort indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for approximately 803,510 man-hours of support services for the integration and product support for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Divisions' Special Communications Mission Solutions Division (AD-4.11.4). Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (70 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, with two offers received . The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0059)., is awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0003) for the procurement of spare parts in support of F/A-18 aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minnesota (86.1 percent); Linthicum, Maryland (13.6 percent); and Irvine, California (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement and working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $40,001,192 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amultiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a five-year ordering period cost-plus-fixed-fee completion and level-of-effort, and firm-fixed-price delivery orders to provide for rapid prototype development, hardware fabrication, hardware and software for prototype or prototype pre-production units and kits in support of the battle management systems, amphibious assault vehicle projects, manned and unmanned platform integration and robotic systems, and weapon control systems development. Specific tasking includes engineering design, development, testing and systems/platform integration associated with the prototype deliverables. The program is in support of the platform integration division (H40) of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Kilmarnock, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2018 procurement defense agencies funding in the amount of $186,802 will be obligated on the first delivery order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, is the contracting activity (N00178-18-D-4006)., is awarded amultiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period cost-plus-fixed-fee completion, level-of-effort, and firm-fixed-price delivery orders to provide for rapid prototype development, hardware fabrication, hardware and software for prototype or prototype pre-production units and kits in support of the battle management systems, assault amphibious vehicle projects, manned and unmanned platform integration and robotic systems, and weapon control systems development. Specific tasking includes engineering design, development, testing, and systems/platform integration associated with the prototype deliverables. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2018 defense procurement funding in the amount of $11,783 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-18-D-4005).Contracts For Aug. 16, 2018, is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Threat/Target Systems Department's, Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations (NAWCAD ATMO) facility. Services to be provided include research and development; maintenance; operation; support of facilities and systems; and equipment to meet the engineering development testing and fleet training mission. Work will be performed at NAWCAD ATMO, Key West, Florida, and is expected to be completed in August 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0058)., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 4042 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004). This delivery order procures non-recurring engineering necessary to conduct comprehensive fatigue life analysis to define the expected service life of the MH-60 Sierra Multi-Mission Helicopter in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,611,518 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.Contracts For Aug. 17, 2018, is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract to design, development, integrate and test the Infrared Search and Track System (IRST) Block II, Phase II engineering change as a replacement to the IRST Block I system in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (86 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1022)., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001918F2038) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for non-recurring engineering activities associated with the F-35 Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) Security Architecture Phase III design, development, integration and test of the ALIS Sovereign Data Management (SDM) system in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and F-35 international partners. This effort provides F-35 international partners the capability to review and block messages to prevent sovereign data loss. Additionally, the effort includes studies and recommendations to improve the security architecture of ALIS. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (53 percent); and Orlando, Florida (47 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and international partner funds in the amount of $26,127,742 will be obligated at time of award, $6,912,067 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($10,769,545; 41 percent); Marine Corps ($7,895,656; 30 percent); Navy ($1,988,809; 8 percent), and international partners ($5,473,732; 21 percent). The, is the contracting activity.