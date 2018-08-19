Lexington Park Man Killed While Walking in Roadway

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (August 19, 2018)—On Monday, August 13, at approximately 9:24 p.m. law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the 18000 block of Three Notch Road in the area of Bay Forest Road in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival the pedestrian was found deceased. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.



Initial investigation determined Richard Lee Summers, Jr., age 50, of Lexington Park, was walking in the northbound lane of Three Notch Road, while partially covered with a dark blanket. Summers was struck by a 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Minivan operated by Michelle Miles, age 32 of Lexington Park. Miles continued to her residence after striking Summers, believing she had struck a deer. Miles determined it was possible a pedestrian had been struck, and 911 was contacted to report the collision. Miles did not report any injuries from the collision. At this time, alcohol and Summers being illegally in the roadway appear to be contributing factors in the collision.



Anyone who witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8804, or by email at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary's County that leads to an arrest or indictment.